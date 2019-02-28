* Winter weather advisory 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday *

A rather modest weather system will sweep across the Washington region late Thursday night into Friday morning. But there may be just enough moisture and cold air for some snow accumulation, especially in colder areas north and west of the city.

This snow could lead to travel delays and school disruptions Friday morning.

A coating to a couple of inches of snow, possibly mixed with sleet, is possible just north of downtown Washington, including areas such as Vienna, Bethesda, Olney, and Columbia. Projected amounts increase to around 1 to 3 inches in northern Maryland and northwest Virginia.



Capital Weather Gang snowfall forecast for March 1.

In both of these two northern zones, untreated roads and sidewalks could become slick, especially during any bursts of moderate to heavy snowfall.

From downtown Washington and points south, more of a mix of snow, sleet and rain is likely. Here most snowfall, if it materializes, would most likely be limited to grassy areas, mulch and car tops as air and pavement temperatures are likely to remain near or above freezing. That said, if a band of heavier snow or sleet develops over this zone, we cannot rule out a period of slick roads and reduced visibility.

“The greatest threat for impact from this snowfall during the Friday morning rush hour will be north of the Capital Beltway Interstate 495,” the National Weather Service wrote in a special statement, and we concur. “If you plan on commuting Friday morning, be aware of the potential for travel disruptions. Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options.”

Storm timeline



High-resolution Canadian model simulation of precipitation Thursday night into Friday.

10 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday: Snow develops in our northern areas, with a wintry mix developing elsewhere — from west to east. Temperatures 33 to 39, northwest to southeast. Few problems expected.

2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday: The heart of the event. Snow, possibly moderate to heavy in our northern areas. Snow and/or sleet in our immediate area. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain in our southern areas. Temperatures 30 to 34 degrees, northwest to southeast. Slick spots possible mainly north and northwest of the Beltway.

6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday: Precipitation tapers off to drizzle from west to east. Temperatures 31 to 34 degrees, northwest to southeast. Slick spots possible, mainly north and northwest of the Beltway.

Storm impacts

On Capital Weather Gang’s winter storm impact scale, this event rates as a Category 2 “disruptive” event in our northernmost areas due to the combination of 1 to 3 inches of snow, temperatures near and below freezing, and the snowfall affecting the morning commute. Slick spots and delays are likely.

In the zone where we expect a coating to 2 inches, this event rates as a Category 1 “nuisance” event, which could cause some slick spots but that shouldn’t cause big problems unless there is some surprise.

To the south, where we expect no accumulation to an inch, this is a borderline Category 1 and barely registers on our scale. Its impact will depend on whether steady enough snow can fall to lower air and ground temperatures to near freezing to cause some slick spots.

Model forecasts and discussion

This forecast, like many for snow events in the Washington region, is tricky as model forecasts vary considerably. Here’s the spread for forecasts in downtown Washington:

High-resolution NAM: 0 inches

NAM: 0.1 inches

HRRR: 1.0 inches

SREF: 1.1 inches

Canadian: 1.3 inches

GFS: 1.5 inches

European: 1 to 2 inches

HREF: 2 to 4 inches

High-resolution Canadian: 3.1 inches

Note that these models assume every flake of snow will stick which is a bad assumption for this event considering temperatures, especially outside of our colder areas north and west of Washington, will be above freezing for a portion of the event.

“Two related questions remain that make this forecast a tough one,” explained Wes Junker, Capital Weather Gang’s winter weather expert. “Where will the band of heaviest precipitation set up and how quickly will the surface temperatures fall below freezing?”

He continued, “If band sets up north of us like the NAM models forecast, the city might only receive a coating of snow or even mostly sleet as there would not be enough cooling from the precipitation to quash a mid-level warm layer. Plus the surface temperatures might struggle to fall to freezing.

“But if you shove the heavier precipitation south, temperatures in the immediate area would be colder and D.C. might experience mostly snow with the potential for a couple of inches.

"A small change to the precipitation axis might be the difference between having no significant snowfall accumulation and having a rough morning commute in and around the city.”