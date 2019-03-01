* Winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

2/10: A cloudy, clammy, sloppy day. After the morning commute is affected by snow and wintry mix, the afternoon looks cold and damp.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Snow/mix, then light rain/drizzle. Highs: Mid-30s to around 40.

Tonight: More drizzle. A period of rain. Lows: Low to mid-30s.

Saturday: Drying and some clearing. Highs: Mid-40s to around 50.

Sunday: Rain chances increase with time. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Frozen precipitation in the area this morning is tapering in the hours ahead, and we’ll all be left with periodic drizzle and perhaps more rain tonight. There should be a quick chance to dry out before more precipitation falls again, later Sunday into Sunday night. Next week — and perhaps March overall: kind of chilly.

Today (Friday): Snow and wintry mix trail off during the morning hours. Some drizzle sticks around through the day, at least in spotty fashion and maybe more widespread. Most of the region should get into the mid-30s to around 40 degrees. Slick spots remain likely north and west of town. Light but steady east-northeasterly breezes make it all the clammier. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Evening showers and drizzle may get a bit more sustained for a time as a little low pressure rolls by, before tapering off nearer sunrise. A bit of a wintry mix can’t be ruled out, especially north and west of town — little to no accumulation, though. Light northeast breezes continue. Temperatures hover in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): A few showers and drizzle are possible very early in the morning, but then we begin to dry out. Clouds may slowly break, especially by late afternoon. Temperatures may rise into the mid-to-upper 40s, but perhaps low 50s if we see enough sunshine. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies turn partly cloudy. Mid-30s may be as cold as it gets downtown. Upper 20s are possible outside of the Beltway. Be sure to glance up for the thin crescent moon along with Venus, Saturn and Jupiter in the predawn eastern skies. Confidence: Medium



Capital Weather Gang snowfall forecast for March 1.

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Clouds are back. A few spits of rain are possible in the morning but it really gets damp in the afternoon. We’ll watch the storm track. Slight changes in timing, amounts, and precipitation type are possible — but so far it looks like mainly rain. Temperatures top out in the near 40 to mid-40s for most. Light but steady easterly winds may blow. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Rain could turn to a wintry mix and even a little snow, before ending. Especially north and west of town. Temperatures may eventually fall below freezing, but not notably until precipitation moves away. This means little to no accumulation currently expected, but check back later this weekend. Changes are possible. Some slick spots, either way. Confidence: Low-Medium

It’s feeling freshly wintry with clearing, brighter skies Monday and Tuesday. Those sunnier skies may be accompanied by northwesterly breezes. Particularly on Monday. Temperatures both days might only top out in the 30s, with wind chills subtracting 10 degrees or so off that. Get ready to bundle up — perhaps for much of the week — as arctic air returns for a stay. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↓): Still a slight chance of accumulating snow/mix west of I-95 Sunday night, and we’ll keep watching as it stays cold.