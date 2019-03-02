

A winter sunset in Boyds, Md. (Xavier Ascanio/Flickr)

6/10: Clouds are probably numerous. But it’s not raining!

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid- and upper 40s.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows: 32 to 39.

Tomorrow: Snow/rain mix to rain? Highs: Near 40.

In the wake of another speedy storm system that rushed through last night, we’re left in a brief period of more tranquil weather today. We deserve it! After a wettest-on-record year in 2018, this one is off to the wettest start since 2003 (which 2018 dethroned as wettest year in many places). And of course in this kind of pattern, we don’t have to wait long for more storminess.

Today (Saturday): It’s a rare dry day. A good one to not put on rain boots and leave the umbrella at home. I don’t remember what else can be done on a dry day, but there must be something! With some luck, we’ll see a few breaks in the clouds. Don’t plan on much of that. Highs are in the mid-40s, perhaps some upper 40s. Winds are light out of the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Other than a random break or two, especially early, it’s a cloudy night. Lows end up in a range from near freezing to the mid- and upper 30s. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): Precipitation is moving back into the region by midday Sunday. As it first arrives, the air mass is probably cold enough for it to be snow to start. Surface temperatures should be too mild for accumulation past a grassy dusting or so. Heavier stuff should hold off until late day or evening, when temperatures aloft have warmed, but the question is how much. For now, any lengthier snow risk should tend to favor north and west suburbs, although it could end up coming into the Interstate 95 corridor without much work. Even if it does, surface temperatures should be on the mild side, so there are questions as to what accumulation potential is there. Things to work out in closing. Highs are near 40. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain and/or snow persists into the evening, but it’s another fast-moving storm, so it’ll be ending early overnight. Lows head for the upper 20s and lower 30s as Arctic air begins to spill into the area. Confidence: Medium

Skies trend clearer on Monday as colder air filters into the region. It’ll take awhile to get into the heart of the cold air, but temperatures seem likely to get locked up in the 30s to around 40 even with increased sunshine. Winds are a bit gusty from the north and west for a time as well. There could be a snow shower or two at some point. Confidence: Medium

Coming off morning lows in the near-10 to near-20 range, it’s a cold one Tuesday. We’re visited by lots of sunshine once again, it’s just not much for the chilly air hanging out. Highs are mainly in the low-to-mid 30s. Winds are out of the northwest, but not super gusty. Confidence: Medium

3/10 (→): Sunday system could turn snowier without much effort, plus we’ll have cold and occasional storminess around through next week.