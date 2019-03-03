* Winter weather advisory Sunday afternoon and night for northern Fauquier, eastern Loudoun, southern Montgomery, and eastern Howard counties | Winter storm warning for western Loudoun, northern Montgomery, western Howard, and Frederick counties (and to the north and west) *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: The morning’s not too bad, but the afternoon and evening sloppy mess is best enjoyed through the windows.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Wintry mix midday and afternoon. Highs: Mid-30s to near 40.

Tonight: Evening wintry mix, tapering overnight. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Someone forgot to tell Mama Nature about that “meteorological spring” thing. Today brings a tricky winter storm that features conditions ranging from accumulating snow and sleet to cold rain over a relatively short distance from north to south across the area. The end result, we believe, is not much wintry impact on the roads in the immediate metro area, but an increasing chance of slick spots heading north and west of the Beltway. After the storm, winter digs in with temperatures well below normal through midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): Patchy light snow or sleet could develop later this morning, but with little consequence as temperatures hover in the mid-30s to near 40. Steadier snow or sleet becomes likely during the afternoon, with some rain mixed in from D.C. toward the south and east. Inside the Beltway and to the south and east, temperatures in the mid-30s should limit any impact to roads, with a light accumulation possible mainly on grass. Our immediate north and west suburbs in Fairfax, Montgomery, and Howard counties could see a thicker coating on grass, but still with little to no road impact expected. Further north and west, Loudoun and Frederick counties could see around 1 to 3 inches of snow with slick spots possible by late afternoon as readings fall into the low 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium



CAPITAL WEATHER GANG/THE WASHINGTON POST

Tonight: Most of the immediate area should flip to a cold rain as we get into the evening. But snow or sleet may continue in the northern parts of Loudoun, Montgomery, and Howard counties and points north and west, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible, and slick spots still possible with temperatures in the low 30s. Precipitation should taper everywhere after midnight with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): With no hard freeze overnight, we don’t expect widespread icy conditions for the Monday morning commute. But some slick spots and school delays are possible, mainly north and west of the District. Otherwise we’ll see winds kick up from the northwest, with some gusts near 25 mph. Temperatures are held in check despite skies becoming partly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We’re headed for a much colder night, with calming winds and partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop into the upper teens and low 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Looking out the window, Tuesday might seem like a fairly nice day. And in some respects it is, with mostly sunny skies and light winds. It’s just that our temperatures run well below normal, only topping out in the mid-to-upper 30s. You can’t win 'em all. Overnight, it’s back to brrrrrr territory, as lows drop all the way back into the teens under mostly clear skies. Thank heavens for whoever invented heated seats. Confidence: Medium-High

We’ve reached the peak of this early-March cold snap by Wednesday. Many spots may struggle to reach freezing, with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s. Even on a partly to mostly sunny day in March. Yowza! Winds from the northwest could turn a bit gusty as well, making it feel more like the teens and 20s. Just what we needed... Confidence: Medium-High

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

5/10 (↑): Decent chance of an inch or two of snow in parts of the DMV Sunday afternoon into evening, even if it’s more on grass than anything else.