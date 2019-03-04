

An American robin at the National Arboretum in late February. (Gary House via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Cold and windy? No thank you. Ready to turn the page to spring.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming sunny but blustery. Highs: 37-43.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 18-23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 33-38.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Sunday’s storm was underwhelming as a snow-producer but may not be the season’s last chance. We might have another small opportunity for snow Friday. But several dry and unseasonably cold days precede it when highs have a hard time escaping the 30s. Such temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Then it should trend a bit milder by the weekend.

Today (Monday): Sunday’s storm system is long gone but cold air and gusty winds follow in its wake. Despite sunshine, its feels very January-like, with highs from the upper 30s to low 40s combined with a cold wind from the northwest (sustained at 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph). Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are clear and wind ease a bit, but it’s very cold. Low range from the upper teens in our colder areas to the low 20s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Like Monday, we see plenty of sunshine but substantially colder-than-normal temperatures. Highs are only in the mid-30s. Fortunately winds from the west are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: This is when we can expect the coldest weather of the week. Under partly cloudy skies, lows falls into the upper teens and low 20s, but winds from the northwest start to build back up. Gusts may surpass 20 mph or so by morning, producing wind chills in the single digits. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are both dry but cold. Wednesday is the colder of the two days, as highs struggle to reach freezing and winds may be a bit gusty early on. We’ll have another very cold night Wednesday, with lows again within a few degrees of 20. On Thursday, temperatures should rebound to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Increasing clouds Thursday night into Friday, with a chance of light snow or mixed precipitation. After lows in the 20s early in the day, highs Friday rise to near 40. Confidence: Medium

From this vantage point, the weekend looks split. Saturday may end up dry but rain becomes likely Sunday. Temperatures may end up on the upswing, with highs in the 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓) - Cold but snowless the next several days. Friday might present a small chance.