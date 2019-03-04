

Wind chill forecast from the high resolution NAM weather model. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

Sunshine today wasn’t much help when it came to warming. You can certainly feel those increasingly powerful rays, but when battling temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 and a gusty wind, it’s still rather chilly. Our air is only getting colder this evening and into the night. More like midwinter than early March.

Through tonight: Temperatures will be near and below freezing fairly quickly after sunset. We’re on our way to lows in the upper teens in the coldest north and west suburbs. Lows will probably settle in the low and mid-20s in the city and to the south and east.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s another “looks nicer than it feels” kind of day. Skies are partly to mostly sunny as a light wind blows from the west. High temperatures aim for the mid- and upper 30s in most spots.

March? We’ll be spending much of the night with wind chills in the teens and lower in spots by morning. While it won’t be as windy as we see at times, still a bit much for March.

It’s actually fairly common to see some weather like this in March. While Washington’s average high is 52, with an average low of 34, we still average about two days a month with highs 42 degrees or lower. When it comes to low temperatures, the city still sees a low of about 27 degrees based on our recent climate norms. Tonight could get near or below that, but not by much. As recently as 2014, it got down to 14 degrees in March in the city and minus-1 over at Dulles.

