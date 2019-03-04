

Washington is wet rather than white on Monday morning after a winter weather event. (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr)

Weather editor

Even though we weren’t expecting much, Sunday’s snow — where you can call it that — fell shy of predictions in many places.

In a few locations, amounts were within the range forecast. And in some areas where we overpredicted the amount of snow, it didn’t have significant consequences because we had stated the snow wouldn’t stick to pavement in any event.

But this wasn’t our greatest forecast.

This was a particularly challenging prediction as the rain-snow line set up right over the region and small shifts in its placement would have major consequences on how much snow would fall and where.

In the days leading up to the storm, model forecasts jumped around with the position of this rain-snow line. The European model predicted that it would straddle the northwest part of the region, while the American model placed it near the Interstate 95 model. The truth landed in the middle.

By Saturday, once it became clear that the rain-snow line would be close enough to the immediate D.C. area that we could see some wintry weather, the challenge was figuring out the specifics.

The initial idea was that we’d see some sloppy accumulation mainly on grassy areas in the immediate area, with increasing amounts and more sticking on roads to the north and northwest.

But between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, we had to twice scale back predicted amounts. And even those adjustments weren’t enough.

Snow prediction (final call made Sunday morning before precipitation)

Actual amounts



Snow amounts on March 3. (National Weather Service)

Our biggest mistakes, where the forecast was a bust without question, were made with regard to northern Montgomery and western Loudoun counties. Here we said the storm could be “disruptive” and predicted several inches. These areas saw only trace amounts to around an inch, mainly on the grass.

Ultimately, the rain-snow line set up about 30 to 50 miles farther north and northwest than we expected, which really limited accumulation in our northern and northwest suburbs and confined meaningful snow to northern Maryland — north of Frederick (where our forecast was okay). This northward jog, of course, killed any prospect for accumulating snow in the immediate area; we just had a brief conversational mix of precipitation before a cold rain prevailed.

The problem was that a warm layer of air above 5,000 feet punched a bit farther north than predicted by most of the models. The NAM models (both the high- and low-resolution versions) initially suggested that the rain-snow line might set up farther north than the others, but it was an outlier and we put more weight on the other models.

Yet the NAM proved right and the rain-snow line lifted into southern Frederick and western Loudoun counties by Sunday evening. Most of the other models eventually caved and came into agreement with the NAM, but not until the event was underway or just before.

I think the lesson we take away from this event is that, in March, when temperatures are marginal for snowfall to begin with, it’s prudent to take the warmest models into serious consideration and perhaps give them extra weight. Unless cold air is firmly in place, it’s hard to get meaningful snow at low elevations at this time of year. The “Snowquester” storm from March 2013 says hi :)