

A pretty morning in Washington on Monday.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 34 to 38.

Tonight: Few clouds. Lows: 16 to 23.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 31 to 37.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After so much moisture, this drier weather is welcome, but the January-like cold is not. High temperatures continue to struggle through the 30s today and tomorrow, with hard overnight freezes. Then we see some very slight warming late week. That’s followed by a small snow chance Friday and milder weekend conditions, including the chance of rain Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies in the morning becoming partly sunny in the afternoon, with highs ranging through the mid- to upper 30s. Winds are lighter than yesterday and mostly gentle from the west. This is a very dry, winter-like air mass, with dew points down in the single digits and low teens. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few evening clouds are followed by clearing overnight with chilly lows ranging from the mid- to upper teens in our colder suburbs to the low to mid-20s in the city. Light winds blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies prevail for our coldest day of the week as highs only manage to reach the upper 20s to low 30s with very low humidity levels. The day is a bit breezier, with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph (and some higher gusts), which make it feel even colder. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds around for another very chilly night as lows range from the mid-teens in our colder suburbs to the mid-20s right in the city. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday should feature partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly milder conditions as highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s (still well below normal for early March). Thursday night finds increasing clouds, with a chance of light snow very late as lows reach the 20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium

Friday sees a weak weather system rolling through, with some cloudiness and a chance of light snow in the morning and then a rain-snow mix later in the day. Highs should reach about 40. Friday night may see some light rain and/or snow showers, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend looks mixed, with drier weather for most of Saturday as partly sunny skies return, with highs in the 40s. Saturday night looks mostly cloudy, with lows in the 30s to about 40 as we lose an hour of sleep and move our clocks forward. Sunday heads warmer but also brings rain (which could be moderate to heavy), with a new low-pressure area arriving. Highs should reach the 40s to 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

1/10 (→): Small chance Friday, but precipitation may be too light to deliver an inch.