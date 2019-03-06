

A sunlit morning on 15th Street NW in Washington. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Stronger March sun is still losing the battle with this chilly air mass. It’s even colder than yesterday, with a biting wind chill.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Very cold with a gusty breeze. Highs: upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows: mid-teens to low 20s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, not as breezy. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The sun is getting stronger, and the days are getting longer. Yet at least for this week, neither is translating into warmer weather. In fact, it continues to feel like the dead of winter today, with a particularly biting wind chill. We’re only a little warmer tomorrow, with a chance of light snow or rain on Friday. Temperatures are moderate this weekend, but with a good chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): We’re off to a mostly sunny but very cold start, as morning temperatures rise into and through the 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens, Afternoon highs only reach the upper 20s to mid-30s (from north to south) as skies turn partly cloudy, with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Those winds are from the west-northwest, sustained around 15 mph and gusting near 30 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds diminish this evening and overnight with another chilly one in store. Skies are partly cloudy as lows drop to the mid-teens to low 20s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Winds are lighter from the west, but still with some gusts near 20 mph. Temperatures moderate just a bit, managing highs in the upper 30s to low 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase during the evening as our next weather system approaches. Could see a little light snow or flurries toward morning, as lows fall back into the 20s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A weak system brings the chance of light snow or rain on Friday. As of now the precipitation looks too light and temperatures too warm for any meaningful snow accumulation. But we can’t rule out a light grassy coating if it arrives early enough in the morning or lingers late enough in the evening, especially north and west. Friday highs top out near 40, with Friday night lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s to near 50. Rain chances increase Saturday night, with lows in the mid-30s to near 40, as we spring forward an hour. And then rain is likely on Sunday. as a milder breeze from the south lifts highs to the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↑): Right now a system moving through Friday looks too weak to muster any meaningful snow accumulation. But can’t rule out a light grassy coating, especially north and west. We’ll keep our eye on it.