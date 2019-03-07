

Rock Creek Park at dusk on March 6. (DCbmyers via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: This is not nearly spring, cold enough for the wind to sting. Time to give Mother Nature a ring.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: 39-43

Tonight: Increasing clouds and calm. Lows: 20s

Tomorrow: Light mix of snow and rain likely. Highs: 37-41

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today is a small improvement from yesterday’s wintry chill but for real warmth you have to wait until Sunday afternoon. In the interim a weak system passes through tomorrow with just enough moisture to produce a light mix of snow and rain that amounts to little. The balance of the weekend daylight hours end up dry as rain focuses mostly Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Today (Thursday): High clouds are likely to dim the sunshine just enough to limit warming. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s feel even colder as winds from the west are still on the brisk side from time to time. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase in the evening but precipitation chances are minimal as dry air hold. Winds go calm and low range through the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds blanket the area from the start and a few snowflakes are likely to drift down as the morning progresses. The lack of moisture should keep accumulations minimal and, if any, mainly on grassy surfaces. By afternoon, moisture increases slightly but rain is likely to start mixing with the snow limiting or even eliminating accumulation. Only the lightest of breezes is expected. Highs hold in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Precipitation tapers off quickly in the evening. Skies partially clear and winds go calm. Lows bottom out in the mid-20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday should see a fair amount of sun at least through midday but clouds increase later in the day as moisture from a Midwest storm approaches. Highs climb into the mid-to-upper 40s. Showers should begin to fall by late evening and continue at times through the night. Lows hold in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Showers linger into Sunday morning but should taper off rather quickly. Skies partially clear by the afternoon and that should allow highs to jump up to the upper 50s to lower 60s at least. It will also allow us to enjoy our extra hour of sunshine in the evening! Clear skies overnight allow temperatures to drop off quickly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Monday has plenty of sun and pleasant highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): Light snow on Friday is spotty and short on moisture. With rain mixing in, a coating is about as good as it gets.