

The George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria. (John Ernst/Flickr)

[Some conversational snow is likely in Washington area on Friday]

Although today’s temperatures were about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday’s, and winds were considerably weaker, it was still rather cold. Highs near or a bit above 40 degrees are a good 10 or more degrees below normal for the date. This cold weather helps explain why we’re watching a snow threat for tomorrow.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: We continue to see mainly thin and high-level clouds pass by this evening. A few stars and other objects in the sky should be visible at times. Over the course of the night, clouds thicken. Lows range from the mid-20s to around freezing most spots.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): As CWG’s Jason Samenow detailed earlier, some snow will probably fall as we end the workweek. It looks like it’s of the “conversational” variety more than anything. This snow or snow-and-rain mix arrives in the midday or early afternoon, then continues into the early or mid-evening. With highs in the mid- and upper 30s, and temperatures when it snows ranging from just above freezing upward across the 30s, don’t expect much of any accumulation. A light coating or so is possible if it comes down hard enough, especially north and west of the city. Winds are light, mainly out of the south, around 5 mph.

See David Streit’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.