TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

3/10: A cloudy, chilly day with some conversational snow possible but rain mixes in as well. Neither snow lovers nor spring lovers are happy.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain/snow mix or light snow developing. Highs: Mid- to upper 30s.

Tonight: Precipitation ends. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy but dry. Highs: Mid-40s to around 50.

Sunday: Showers exit, skies clear. Highs: 60s to near 70.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Yep, light conversational snow is possible later today, with perhaps some grassy accumulation, mainly north and west of town. We can dry out tomorrow a bit before a damp Saturday night. Carry an umbrella if out and about. Sunday looks warm!

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): Clouds hang tough with a few rain and/or snow showers starting later in the morning. Perhaps midday downtown. Grassy accumulations are possible, mainly north and west of town. As the afternoon progresses, more rain may mix in. The commute looks wet versus icy, but if snow should come down heavier for a time, it could briefly impact travel in a few spots. Mid-to-upper 30s may be as high as temperatures can get. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Precipitation should mostly end by late evening. We could see a few stars in the sky by midnight but patchy fog could get in the way. Another potential positive is that breezes may die down—minimizing wind chills—and temperatures may remain fairly steady in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds could dominate but some morning brightness is also possible. As a Midwest storm approaches, southeasterly breezes slowly build toward 10 mph during the afternoon. High temperatures manage to climb into the Mid-40s to around 50. At least we should stay dry! Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers may dampen our evening, as a warm front approaches. But, hey, it is an hour-shorter night with the time change, right? As we get into late evening and early morning hours, steadier rain is possible along with a downpour. Even a rumble of thunder. Temperatures may dip around midnight into the upper 30s to low 40s and then rise a few degrees by sunrise. 10-15 mph southeast winds are possible. Confidence: Medium



Cloudy for a "curious pup" by Kevin Wolf - March 17, 2018 (Kevin Wolf/Kevin Wolf)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: A few showers and clouds are possible in the morning, but a drier and clearing afternoon appear likely. Moist air and southwesterly winds may be noticeable, even after precipitation ends. Any late sunshine we see really could help boost temperatures into the 60s. Even an outside chance around town (or south) we see a 70-degree reading before the sun sets at … 7:10 p.m.! Enjoy. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: We should enjoy a dry night, and arguably mild conditions, in the 40s for most of the region. Sky conditions may cloud up again but we’ll have more confidence as we get closer. Early season allergy sufferers may feel a pollen plume from warm daytime temperatures—oof. Confidence: Low-Medium

Mild air with clearing, brighter skies Monday and Tuesday may be accompanied by some steady breezes. Clouds should give way on Monday to sunshine that lasts through Tuesday. Mid-50s to around 60 may still be possible Monday, if we see enough sun and a dry, westerly wind direction. Tuesday may only get around the 50-degree mark—we’ll tweak this a few degrees, if needed, as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): After some conversational snow with perhaps a grassy coating in spots Friday, we might get to put SPI away. For good?