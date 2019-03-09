

Franklin Square with The Washington Post's headquarters in the background. (Tim Brown/Flickr)

[Daylight saving time begins Sunday]

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Cool, clammy and cloudy. No thanks.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Some morning fog, then mostly cloudy. Highs: near 40 to the mid-40s.

Tonight: Periods of rain, heaviest late. Lows: Mid-30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Morning showers give way to some sun and breezes. Highs: 60s to near 70.

View the weather at Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

There’s lots of changeable weather on the way. Today stays cloudy and rather cool. Tonight, a solid batch of rain moves through. Tomorrow, it’s warmer. Plus we’ve got the time change. Once we get any remaining snow from yesterday to melt off this morning, it’ll be increasingly hard to deny spring is making inroads.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): We may still be dealing with some fog and areas of drizzle early. If you’re heading out before sunrise, do keep watch for a few slick spots. Not much change during the day. Any fog lifts and drizzle ends, but clouds should tend to hang tough. Highs mostly reach near 40 to mid-40s. Winds are light but turning to come from the southeast. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers increase in coverage in the hours after sunset, and it’ll turn into a steadier rain overnight. The heaviest probably comes between midnight and dawn, when some spots could pick up half an inch to an inch or so. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): A few showers may linger into the sunrise period. (Remember it’s later than it’s been, at 7:27 a.m.). Any lingering rain is out of here pretty quickly, and some sunshine breaks through, along with a warming south wind. Highs should run into the 60s at least, and they may reach 70 or above in the city and southeast. Enjoy the extra evening light -- I know I will! Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: It’s partly cloudy and relatively mild, compared with recently. Lows range across the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A cold front works through the area Monday, but cooler air lags a bit. This means it’s another springlike day with highs near 60 to mid-60s. Winds may become a bit gusty from the northwest with time as skies remain partly to mostly clear. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday brings a return to near-normal conditions, which is perhaps something of a rarity in the ups and downs of spring. Highs are near 50 to the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): Can’t quite say we’re done with snow this winter, but we’re headed there.