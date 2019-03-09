It was one of those days where the cold air stuck in our region didn’t budge much. We can thank the mountains to the west for helping keeping it locked in. We should break free heading into tomorrow, but first some rain is on the way.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Some showers will be possible by late evening, but the most intense of any activity should hold off until late night and then be mostly out of here by dawn. We could see a half inch to an inch of rainfall, with the most likely to the north of the city. Lows range from the mid-30s to lower 40s. It’s spring-forward time; don’t forget, before going to bed, to change clocks that don’t change themselves.

View the weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Most of the rain is done by sunrise. Any left is scooting east quickly. We should then see some clearing into midday and afternoon as a breeze from the southwest kicks up a bit. There’s still some uncertainty on temperatures Sunday, as tends to be the case when we’re trying to break free from a damming of cold air. Mid-60s to around 70 seems about the best bet for now.



National Harbor in Prince George's County, Md. (Clif Burns/Flickr)

See my forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Spring storms: Another severe weather event is occurring across the South today. It has spawned several tornadoes in Arkansas and Louisiana. The threat has shifted east into the Mid-South, where a heightened risk for strong tornadoes prevails in parts of Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi. This is the same system that is expected to bring our region rain tonight.

2:00pm CST #SPC Day1 Outlook Enhanced Risk: late this afternoon and evening across parts of northern mississippi southern middle tennessee and northwestern alabama https://t.co/GtEvHPMjG6 pic.twitter.com/Hq0GP5rgx3 — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) March 9, 2019

NEW - Video of tornado south of Carlisle from KATV viewer Jeff Daniels #ARWX pic.twitter.com/lRORYyCNNl — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) March 9, 2019

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.