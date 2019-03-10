

Cherry trees and light snow in D.C. on Friday. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

8/10: Lingering morning gloom gives way to surging afternoon warmth, with a later sunset to boot.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers ending, thinning clouds, mild afternoon. Highs: 60s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Cool conditions linger this morning after the showers exit early. But spring warmth surges into the area this afternoon, and a later sunset helps us make the most of it. A cold front then comes through this evening, cooling us down a bit for tomorrow, but with the truly cooler air holding off until midweek. Still, a steady diet of sun and vitamin D should help keep that spring feeling alive.

Today (Sunday): So, it starts out gloomy, but improvement is on the way--I promise. Showers should be out of here by 8 a.m. or so, with cool morning temperatures climbing into and through the 40s. But we’ll warm nicely midday and through the afternoon, with highs reaching the 60s thanks to thinning clouds and a mild breeze from the south-southwest, around 10 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Early-evening temperatures stay up around 60, which isn’t a bad way to enjoy that 7:10 p.m. sunset! A cold front comes through later in the evening, but it’s rather uneventful with no real threat for any rain showers. Skies remain on the cloudier side, though, as winds shift around and start blowing lightly from the northwest. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re not quite as warm behind the cold front, but higher pressure moving in means sunnier skies and a pleasant day nonetheless. Winds turn a bit breezy from the west-northwest by afternoon, gusting near 25 mph, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds from the northwest slacken a bit, but still bring chillier air back to the area. With mostly clear skies, lows fall back to the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Cooler high pressure sits overhead Tuesday and Wednesday. “Cooler” is a relative term, however, as temperatures run right around where they should be this time of year. Both days feature plenty of sunshine, with Tuesday highs topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s, and Wednesday highs into the low-to-mid 50s. Tuesday night is clear and calm, with lows right around freezing. Confidence: Medium-High