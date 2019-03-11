

Cherry blossom buds are apparent at the Tidal Basin on March 10. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

7/10: Even if it’s a bit windy out there, can’t knock a chance to hit 60 too much.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: 58-64.

Tonight: Mostly clear, colder. Lows: 27 to 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, brisk. Highs: 45 to 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve reached the time of year when winter and spring tug back and forth. Last week, winter had the edge. This week, spring gains ground. Through Friday, most days hit the 50s and 60s — a nice bump from the 30s and 40s of last week. Cooler air does return next weekend, preceded by the week’s lone rain chance on Friday.

Today (Monday): Clouds slowly decrease, setting up a pretty nice, sunny afternoon. Highs climb to near 60, and 65 isn’t out of the question in our milder spots. But some wind gusts (from the west) topping 20 mph are a bit annoying. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cold air flows in from the northwest so it is a fairly chilly night, especially late. Lows dip into the upper 20s in our colder spots to the low to mid-30s downtown. Winds from the northwest are around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is the coldest day of the workweek, and perhaps leaning more winterlike than springlike. Skies are mostly sunny, but highs only reach 45 to 50, and winds are a bit gusty yet again, sometimes passing 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clear and calm but cold. Lows range from the low to mid-20s in our colder suburbs to near freezing downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Temperatures trend milder midweek, hitting 50-55 Wednesday under sunny skies, and the mid-60s Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Nighttime temperatures tick up as well, with lows 35-40 early Thursday and in the 50s Thursday night into Friday morning, when some showers may move in. Confidence: Medium-High

We could flirt with 70 on Friday but showers are likely in the afternoon and evening as a cold front arrives. Behind the front, it turns cooler and dries out overnight as lows dip back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is dry but noticeably cooler. Under partly sunny skies, high aim for the low to mid-50s on Saturday and only the mid- to upper 40s on Sunday. Lows fall into the 30s. Confidence: Medium