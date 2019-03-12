

The Arboretum on Sunday. (George Jiang via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: It’s cooler and breezier than yesterday but the sunshine makes up for it.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs: 47-53.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows: 25-35.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-56.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We keep a much-appreciated dry spell going the next several days. Meanwhile temperatures bounce around some. After a brief cooldown today, temperatures begin an upward climb tomorrow. By Thursday, we’re back into the 60s. We have a shot at 70 or so Friday, but that’s when the dry spell ends as showers move in. The weekend dries out and cools back down with below-normal temperatures.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): Sunny skies try to counteract breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Highs should reach the upper 40s to low 50s, but brisk winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 pass along a chill. The air mass is really dry, with dew points in the teens to low 20s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid-20s in our colder spots to the mid-30s downtown. Light winds from the north go calm late at night. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A sunny morning finds a few more clouds by the afternoon. Highs edge a bit warmer into the low to mid-50s. Winds are mostly light and variable, but start coming from the south by afternoon. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy and not as cold, with lows ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s with light breezes from the south. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday brings back 60s for highs (63-68), but look for skies to stay mostly cloudy as the next weather system approaches. Thursday night continues the cloudy narrative, but temperatures remain on the warmer side as lows only drift down to the 50s. Watch for a few scattered showers late at night. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is our warmest day of the week, but it comes at the cost of showers for most of the day. Some of those showers could be moderate to heavy. Highs should reach into the upper 60s to low 70s under consistently cloudy skies. More showers are likely Friday night, but then it should dry out and turn colder late at night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend aims for sunny skies each day (bit breezier on Saturday), with temperatures running cooler than normal. Highs are in the 50s Saturday and just 40s on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday. Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the 30s in the city, but in the 20s to 30s in the suburbs. Confidence: Medium