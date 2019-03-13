

7/10: A little warmer with lighter winds should tide us over until tomorrow and Friday’s stronger spring warmth.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, not as cool. Highs: mid- to upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild. Highs: mid- to upper 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today begins another warming trend, which really gets going tomorrow and Friday, when highs should reach well into the 60s to near 70. Scattered spring showers and a rumble of thunder may accompany the warmth on Friday, before a cooler but partly to mostly sunny weekend.

Today (Wednesday): High pressure shifts to our east, giving us just a light breeze from the south. That, along with partly sunny skies, allows temperatures to rise a bit higher than yesterday. Morning readings rise into the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy as moister air arrives. Both the clouds and higher humidity contribute to a milder night, with lows dipping only to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The milder overnight sets the stage for a pleasantly warmer spring day. An increasing breeze from the south helps lift highs to the mid- to upper 60s despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies and a continued breeze from the south keep us mild. Lows fall back only into the 50s, with a few light showers possible overnight. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A cold front brings the chance of scattered showers Friday and maybe an afternoon rumble of thunder. But we should remain on the warm side of the front, with a steady breeze from the south pushing highs to the mid-60s to low 70s. We’ll look for clearing skies Friday night and lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

In the wake of the cold front, Saturday is breezy and colder, with highs near 50 under partly sunny skies, followed by Saturday night lows in the 30s. Sunday stays cool with highs near 50 again, but the afternoon should feel decently pleasant with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Confidence: Medium-High