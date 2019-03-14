

Some members of this family from Lancaster County, Pa., didn't let the temperature of 49 degrees, feeling like 45, stop them from wearing shorts on Tuesday. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

9/10: A cool start but a warm finish. If only the clouds would diminish.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, breezes picking up. Highs: 66 to 70.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers possible late. Lows: 55 to 59.

Tomorrow: Brief showers, possible thunder, gusty breezes. Highs: 66 to 70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Real honest-to-goodness spring weather is here the next two days, with highs approaching 70. A few showers should hardly mar the day Friday. Don’t get used to it, as much cooler air barrels in for the weekend, but the trade-off is sunny skies.

Today (Thursday): Skies go back and forth between sunny and cloudy. Southerly breezes increase by midday and help push more warmth into the area. Highs are mainly in the upper 60s, which should give a boost to early daffodil and cherry blooms (not the Tidal Basin ones, though). Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight, and steady winds from the south help keep temperatures mild. Lows fall only to the mid- to upper 50s. Isolated showers are possible in the predawn hours. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers are likely to remain sparse much of the morning and increase midday. By afternoon, a vigorous line of showers could set off a thunderstorm or two. Winds gust out of the southwest, and despite all the clouds, highs again are mainly in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers should quickly dissipate in the evening. A shift of winds to the northwest signals the end of our warm spell. Lows fall to the low to mid-40s (upper 30s in the northwest suburbs). Skies clear by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday has plenty of sun, but the colder, drier air is back. Northwest winds only gradually diminish and make highs in the low 50s feel even colder. Clear and calming conditions allow overnight lows to drop to the mid- to upper 20s outside the Beltway and low 30s downtown. Confidence: High

Sunny skies dominate Sunday, St. Patrick’s Day, and mainly calm conditions make upper 40s to low 50s for highs tolerable. Looks like a good evening for corned beef and cabbage, with overnight lows dropping to the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is stuck in the same chilly air mass, with highs mainly in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Low-Medium