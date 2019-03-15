TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Still warm, but we have more cloud cover than Friday. Plus, we may have to dodge a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Periodic showers. Storm? Highs: near 70 to mid-70s.

Tonight: Clearing. Lows: upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Sunny, less breeze. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s our warmest day for the foreseeable future, with chillier air coming in behind a cold front tonight, lasting through early week. After rain chances today, we look generally dry and sunny. We may lose the snow contest this year, though.

Today (Friday): It’s a bit muggy, with showers possible. Even an isolated, brief thunderstorm? Pre-dawn showers could stop, then a peek of sunshine may help recharge the atmosphere’s instability —getting them going again. Southwesterly breezes may pick up, above 15 mph, in and around any rain. High temperatures, despite clouds, should get into a near-70 to mid-70s range. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Any showers — or a storm — should be brief and likely to end in the evening. You may notice a slight shift and uptick in the winds, to near 20 mph, out of the northwest. Mugginess drops off quickly. Upper 30s are possible outside the Beltway, with mid-40s possible downtown. Skies are clearing. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): More seasonable low to mid-50s are back. Sunshine reigns over any periodic clouds. Northwest winds near 20 mph are possible midday but should slowly wane nearer sunset. Because of this wind-chill effect, you may want to dress as if it were in the 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies are the rule, as are calming winds. Hope you haven’t put away all your heavier, warmer clothing. Low temperatures probably dip at least as chilly as the mid-30s downtown, with some mid-20s possible well outside the Beltway. By pre-dawn hours, northwesterly breezes may be only about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High



A morning reflection is seen in Washington. (Erik Cox Photography)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: After so much precipitation recently and now-sunny skies, the grass and even a few trees may grow slightly greener on St. Patrick’s Day. Much more sun than clouds, but a few passing shadows from above are possible. Light west-northwest breezes should help upper 40s to low 50s feel acceptable, without much wind chill. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: It’s somewhat similar to Saturday night, as breezes try to calm and temperatures chill down into the upper 20s to mid-30s. A couple spits of rain and/or snow can’t be ruled out in the pre-dawn hours, but no accumulation is currently expected — if we see anything at all. Confidence: Low-Medium

Chilly air with fairly bright skies continues Monday and Tuesday, with minimal precipitation chances as it appears now. Somewhat steady west and northwest breezes could create a slight wind chill a few degrees below the afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. We’ll tweak a bit, if needed, as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium