

Blooming trees on 14th street. (Edward Wood/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Cooler and breezy, but a Saturday with sun is still mostly a win.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Low-to-mid 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny early, clouds increase late. Highs: Around 50.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Following a big taste of spring warmth in recent days, we’re headed back into a cooler air mass for a while. Since we’re so deep into March, cool is not that chilly compared to what we saw earlier in the winter. If nothing else, it might be a bit of a reprieve when it comes to the huge pollen explosion of late. The weekend’s still looking rather nice despite temperatures that are more typical of the date. Plus we’re watching a small snow threat Sunday night.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): A new regime is in town, and it’s one more familiar to mid-March than what we just saw. Skies are rather clear, although cold air aloft may promote some cloudier periods as well. It’s a blue-sky-is-extra-blue kind of day otherwise. Highs are in the near 50 to mid-50s range most spots. Winds are fresh out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts into the 30+ mph zone. It’ll feel a bit chilly at times, especially in the shade. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies are likely through the night. Add in a wind that diminishes, slowly at first, and it’s a seasonably cold one ahead. Lows dip to the mid-20s in the typically coldest spots north and west. Overnight lows are as warm as the mid-30s in the city, but pretty much everyone outside the Beltway should get to freezing or lower. Winds are around 10 to 15 mph in the evening and die down to about 5 mph late night. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): With less in the way of wind, this is a pretty decent day shaping up. It’s probably a touch cooler than today, with highs mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds are about 5 to 10 mph from the northwest. Skies that are partly to mostly sunny much of the day may see a notable increase in cloudiness by evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken up as a moisture-starved disturbance heads this way. It may touch off some snow showers or even a period of light wet snow late night. Given relatively mild temperatures going in and lows mostly near and above freezing, don’t expect much here. It could be a dusting on grass or so, especially north. Lows range from about 32 to 37. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Clouds may linger into Monday. We could even still have a few morning snowflakes around, and some of that could turn to plain rain showers if it sticks around into the day. Some sun is also likely with time. Afternoon readings likely top out in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Clear skies are back for Tuesday. We may see temperatures tick back up a bit thanks to that sun, but not far if so. Maybe mainly upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds are light out of the northwest. Confidence: Medium