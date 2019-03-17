

Blue skies yesterday over Richard Lippold's Ad Astra sculpture outside the National Air and Space Museum. (angela n. via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: On the cool side, but mostly sunny skies and light winds make a nice combo to celebrate being Irish for the day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

Tonight: A few rain/snow showers. Lows: Low-to-mid 30s.

Tomorrow: Partially clearing skies, cooler. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Whatever your plans for this St. Patrick’s Day, the weather should cooperate, as sunny skies and light winds take the edge off continued cool temperatures. You’re welcome. A few rain or snow showers tonight usher in sightly cooler weather for Monday and Tuesday, but increasing sunshine helps keep at least a hint of spring in the air.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): We give up a few degrees compared to yesterday to lessen the wind, and personally I think we come out ahead. Mostly sunny skies should last well into the afternoon, helping morning temperatures rise through the 30s to near 40. The best news is the light winds, only around 5-10 mph from the west-northwest. So while afternoon highs near 50 to the low 50s are on the cool side, they should feel fairly nice with that mid-March sun, before clouds increase toward evening. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase this evening as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. Despite a fairly dry air mass, the system could muster a few rain or snow showers late evening and overnight. Temperatures should stay above freezing most of the night, but could get cold enough north and west of D.C. for the chance of a dusting on grassy areas toward morning. Overall, lows bottom in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): We start with the continued chance of a few early-morning rain or snow showers, again with maybe a dusting on grass north and west of the District. Mostly cloudy skies hold temperatures in the chilly 30s through most of the morning hours. Skies should partially clear during the afternoon, with highs only reaching the mid-40s to around 50. Winds are fairly steady from the north around 10 mph, with a few higher gusts late morning into the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The cooler, drier conditions assert themselves during the evening and overnight. With clear skies and light winds, expect a fairly chilly evening once the sun goes down. Evening temperatures fall through the 30s, with overnight lows ranging from the mid-20s in our colder suburbs to the low 30s downtown. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure settles overhead on Tuesday, providing mostly sunny skies and light winds, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to 50s. We stay clear and chilly Tuesday night, as lows fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday features more of those mostly sunny skies, at least for a good portion of the day, as highs head into the 50s. Clouds may increase late in the day as another weak system approaches. Confidence: Medium