3/10: The spring equinox is just two days away. A raw, damp day with the possibility of snowflakes is unwelcome.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Chance of light snow and rain, mainly in the morning. Highs: 43-48.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Lows: 30-35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today is chilly and we can’t rule out some cold rain drops or even a few snowflakes, but it’s probably the worst winter throws at us this week. The season officially ends Wednesday and spring seems ready to take command.

Starting Tuesday, we should have a good deal of sunshine most days (Thursday may be an exception), and temperatures at least hitting 50. We don’t see any particularly warm weather like the end of last week (i.e. 70s) but nothing unseasonably cold, either. (Remember last year it snowed several inches on March 21?)

Today (Monday): We have a small chance (40 percent) of light rain and/or snow showers, mainly this morning. The best chance of seeing any flakes is in our colder areas to the north and west, but no accumulation is expected and precipitation should be light and patchy. Precipitation, if any, should exit in the afternoon, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Light winds from the northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies should gradually clear out, and it’s cold. Lows range from near 30 in our cold spots to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We get off to a cold start but high pressure parked over the region means lots of sunshine — so 50 degrees or so is in reach. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cold. Temperatures range from the mid-20s in our colder areas to the low to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: High



A sun dog on Saturday. (Kevin Wolf via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is a hint milder than Tuesday as mostly sunny skies continue. Highs aim for around 55. Mostly clear to partly cloudy at night and not quite as chilly, with lows near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

A weak cool front slips through Thursday, and we can’t rule out a passing shower or two. Skies are variably cloudy, with highs in the mid-50s. Skies clear out Thursday night, with lows in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

Friday through the weekend look dry but cool and breezy to start. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, highs hover in the 50s on Friday and Saturday. Then it turns milder, rising to the mid-60s Sunday. Lows moderate from the 30s on Friday to the 40s on Sunday. Confidence: Medium