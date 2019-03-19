

Spring blossoming in the District on Sunday. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

6/10: “Semi-spring” with warm sunshine and a light but cool breeze

Today: Sunny. Highs: 48-54.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 28-38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny AM, partly cloudy PM. Highs: 52-57.

Spring officially hits tomorrow at 5:58 p.m. Eastern time, even if our weather over the next few days is only somewhat springlike. That stronger March sunshine gets temperatures close to where they should be the next few days, but overall we’re slightly cooler than normal. Increasing clouds later tomorrow could give way to some showers tomorrow night and Thursday, with some clearing by Friday, before a mostly sunny weekend in the 50s and 60s.

Today (Tuesday): Sunny and cool with highs near 50 to the mid-50s (short of the average highs in the mid- to upper 50s). Light, cool breezes blow from the north at about 5-10 mph. And this air mass is quite dry again with very low dew points. Today should mark the ninth day in a row without measurable rainfall in Washington. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear with cool to cold conditions as lows range from the upper 20s in the outer suburbs to the upper 30s right in the city. Winds are light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A sunny start with temperatures lifting toward afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Some clouds arrive during the afternoon and we could turn partly to mostly cloudy by evening. Light winds start to come from the south by the afternoon too. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late, but lows only dip to the upper 30s to low 40s range. Confidence: Medium

Thursday features a weak front moving through the area, but low pressure along that front to our south could bring some additional showers toward us. For now, we aim for cloudy skies, with some showers possible, and temperatures in the 50s for highs. Thursday night sees partial clearing with cooler winds and lows dropping to the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Friday looks breezy with variable clouds as temperatures reach into the 50s for highs. Friday night should be mostly clear and colder, with lows from just below freezing in the outer suburbs to the mid- to upper 30s in the city. Confidence: Medium

The first weekend of spring looks fairly nice with sunny skies Saturday, but still slightly cooler-than-normal weather as highs reach into the 50s. Cool and clear Saturday night with lows from the 30s to the 40s. Sunday looks nicer and finally warmer with middle 60s for highs. Confidence: Medium