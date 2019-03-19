Vice President Pence will survey the widespread destruction across the Midwest on Tuesday, following “historic” flooding that has killed at least four people, leveled bridges and submerged huge swaths of the region with bone-chilling floodwaters.

Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin have declared states of emergency after the most powerful late-winter storm in a decade unleashed torrents of rain that melted snow, overtaking rivers and levees in powerful surges.

While floodwaters remain steady in some areas and recede in others, some regions are bracing for more floods to come as rivers vault toward their crest this week and the next, CNN reported.

Nebraska was struck particularly hard; three of the four fatalities occurred in the state. Two-thirds of its 94 counties and four tribal areas declared states of emergency.

It was “the most extensive damage our state has ever experienced,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) said Monday.

Farmers and ranchers are expecting at least $800 million in losses of livestock and crops.

Some farmers were marshaled to use heavy equipment for recovery and rescue efforts, with at least one tragic outcome.

James Wilke, a farmer in Platte County, sped his tractor to a person trapped in a car while under the guidance of emergency crews in Columbus. The bridge collapsed.

“James and the tractor went down into the floodwater below,” family friend Jodi L. Hefti wrote on Facebook.

Betty Hamernik, 80, also of Platte County, died after she was trapped in her home by rising floodwater. Aleido Rojas Galan died of his injuries in Lincoln after being rescued in Iowa, and another man was killed by raging waters that overtook a dam in Spencer, CNN reported.

“It just looked like the end of the world coming,” Niobrara, Neb., Mayor Jody Stark told the Omaha World-Herald.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services warned that dirty floodwaters may have contaminated private wells.

A “bomb cyclone” — a hurricane-like winter storm — battered the region with strong winds and heavy rainfall. The resulting flooding was particularly intense, because the heavy rain fell on snow that had not melted yet, said Brian Barjenbruch, the science and operations officer for the Weather Service in Omaha.

Barjenbruch said the results have been incredibly damaging in parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

“It is some of the worst flooding that we’ve seen in many years,” Barjenbruch said of those areas. “In some locations, it’s the worst flooding on record on many of these river gauges.”

Recovery efforts will soon begin in areas where floodwaters recede and reveal the extent of devastation across the region, though it is unclear when that may occur. The 2011 floodwaters that washed away parts of Plattsmouth, Neb., did not retreat for 3 ½ months.

