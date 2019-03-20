

Springtime starting to sprout at the Smithsonian Castle on Monday. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

7/10: Edging a bit warmer, but not yet full-on spring, even as the season officially arrives.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tonight: Rain developing. Lows: Low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Overcast with rain likely. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Spring officially arrives this evening, at 5:58 p.m. to be exact. But Mother Nature isn’t ready to bust out with the season quite yet, although today is a bit warmer than yesterday. It’s been a while since we’ve seen rain, so perhaps midweek isn’t the worst time, with rain likely tonight and tomorrow. Friday and Saturday stay cool with a gusty breeze, before what should be a splendid Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): A milder flow from the south should lift temperatures a few degrees higher than yesterday, even with increasing clouds. Morning readings rise into the 30s and 40s, and afternoon highs reach the mid- to upper 50s. Winds are light from the south around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Could see a few showers by late evening, with a steadier rain developing overnight, as low pressure strengthens to our south. Lows fall back to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Rain is likely through the morning hours into the early afternoon, becoming more intermittent by mid- to late afternoon. Many spots could see a half-inch to one inch of rain or a little more. The rain and clouds limit highs to the upper 40s and low 50s with a cool breeze from the north. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few showers may linger into the evening. Otherwise we should see clearing skies overnight, with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

In the wake of a cold front, winds turn gusty from the west-northwest Friday into Friday night, with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or two possible. Friday highs stall in the low to mid-50s, with colder Friday night lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend features partly to mostly sunny skies, but overall is a split decision. The main problem with Saturday is the wind, which should add a chill to highs only in the low to mid-50s again. Saturday night lows bottom out in the 30s, and then Sunday looks quite nice, with lighter winds and highs in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High