* Flood watch through midnight *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Spring arrives as a bit of a joker with nothing to offer but a cool, rainy “soaker.”

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain, occasionally heavy. Highs: Near 50.

Tonight: Showers taper off, clearing late. Lows: 36-42

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny a.m.; partly cloudy, windy, scattered showers p.m. Highs: 52-56

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s storm strengthens quickly, keeping rain going into the evening. Once we are through the wash cycle, the back side of this storm spins up some pretty gusty winds for Friday. And this strong cold surge behind the storm is likely to set off a few more scattered showers Friday afternoon. The weekend is not a loss, with plenty of sun and finally some warmth Sunday.

Today (Thursday): Rains arrive before dawn and remain frequent through the day with occasional heavier downpours, especially around midday. Most of the area is likely to pick up one to two inches of rainfall. East winds tend to be light most of the day. Highs are mainly near 50. Confidence: High



Forecast rainfall from the National Weather Service.

Tonight: Showers only gradually taper off during the evening, with clearing skies after midnight. Breezes from the northwest are generally light. Lows hold mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies should start out mainly sunny, and brisk west winds ratchet up quickly. A cold surge of Canadian air blasts into the area early afternoon, and there is just enough moisture to set off a few brief, scattered showers. Gusts are likely to exceed 30 mph with the arrival of the colder air. Highs should top out in the mid-50s midday before going downhill fast. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The clearing skies offer an evening view of our not quite full moon coming up on the eastern horizon. Northwest winds remain gusty well into the night, adding to the chill as temperatures drop steadily. Lows end up in the mid- to upper 20s (low 30s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday has plenty of sun going for it, but northwest winds keep the cold air in place. Highs reach only the upper 40s to low 50s. Calm, clear conditions overnight lead to lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Clear skies hold most of Sunday, allowing the sun to get the upper hand as the cold air lifts north and highs bounce to the upper 50s to low 60s. A high cloud cover gradually increases overnight, and lows range from the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday sees thickening clouds as a new storm approaches from the Midwest, and we can’t rule out showers arriving by late afternoon. Highs still manage to get to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium