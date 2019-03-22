TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Skies occasionally brighten. Trying to generously ignore, for Friday’s sake, some precipitation chance. Not to mention gusty winds!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain or graupel showers. Windy. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Tonight: Showers ending. Windy. Lows: Mid-20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Sunny and still windy. Highs: Low-to-mid 50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, less breeze. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Watch radar with us through this evening, if you want to avoid some precipitation spits here and there. Winds kick up today and could stick with us through tomorrow. Bundle up! Calmer on Sunday, but cloudier. Need snow? Look to the Blue Ridge!

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): Mixed sun and clouds, but with showers possible, especially midday into the afternoon. Don’t be too surprised if you see some icy graupel (snow grains or soft hail) mixed in with the rain drops. Midday high temperatures should hit the low-to-mid 50s yet it may feel closer to 40 degrees if westerly winds sustained near 20-25 mph gust near 40 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds should clear by late evening but timing is a bit uncertain. We could be clear by early evening, or we could see a couple showers through mid-evening. If you don’t want to risk it, carry a small umbrella with you or check back with us later for fresher details. Also consider wearing a heavier coat out. By midnight, wind chills could be in the 20s, thanks to northwest winds still gusting to perhaps near 40 mph. Air temperatures may bottom out in the mid-20s to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Windiness may plague us one more day. Northwesterly winds could gust near 35-40 mph again, but they diminish with time. Despite high temperatures mostly in low-to-mid 50s, wind chills could stay about 10 degrees colder. Sunshine is some solace, though. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds should finally calm, with northwesterly breezes dying down below 10 mph. Skies also stay clear. A few colder spots could get into the upper 20s well away from the Beltway, but probably mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High



U.S. Capitol Dome by John Goucher via Flickr (taken March 9, 2019) ( John Goucher via Flickr/John Goucher via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Sunny skies in the morning may give way to increasing clouds by afternoon. Light southwesterly breezes, if they kick in, could boost us into the upper 50s to low 60s. Check back again for possible tweaks to this forecast. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds are likely and even a couple showers are possible. Warmer nighttime temperatures may hover near 50 degrees downtown. Mid-40s are possible, outside the Beltway, with breezes staying light. Confidence: Medium

A storm system coming from the Midwest could throw us come clouds and precipitation Monday and Tuesday. Rain showers are possible. We could see a few snowflakes mix in Monday night into early Tuesday, but no accumulation expected as of now. Monday we could get into the 60s, but back in the 40s Tuesday. Stay tuned for small changes, as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium