

Rain falls as a pedestrian passes the White House on Thursday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On the first full day of spring, an intensifying coastal storm produced rainfall totals exceptionally high for this time of year across the Washington region. Some totals were record-breaking, including Dulles Airport’s 2.69 inches, the most ever recorded in March.

Amounts of one to three inches were common in our region Thursday. Many areas topped two inches, especially west of Interstate 95, which is unusual from a nontropical coastal storm. The rainfall was enough to cause localized flooding on area waterways.

Thursday’s deluge came together only a few months after another major rainstorm broke records across the region in December.

Coastal storms in the Mid-Atlantic, when it’s not cold enough to snow, can be big rain producers because of their often slow motion and proximity to moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. March also has a reputation for breeding powerful coastal lows along the Eastern Seaboard.

Last night while driving through Rock Creek Park, I noticed high waters and an overflowing creek on Beach Drive & Tilden Street at #PierceMill@NatlParkService did a great job blocking flooded streets from vehicle entry.@capitalweather pic.twitter.com/9gr6amJHZL — Natalee S. Snider, Realtor®️ Washington, D.C. (@NataleeSnider) March 22, 2019

A good chunk of the heaviest rainfall here was delivered in a potent, long-lasting rain band situated over counties bordering the Blue Ridge.

While most of the immediate Washington area saw one to three inches of rain, areas of northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania recorded even more. The volume of water delivered in the hardest-hit locations certainly exceeded the high end of even the most bullish predictions.

There are many reasons this was such a water-generating storm.



Radar-derived precipitation totals from Friday. (NWS AHPS)

The rain blame starts with a deeply amplified ripple in the jet stream, nearly stalled out over the Mid-Atlantic. Strong winds and abundant spin in that giant ripple created a process called “divergence,” which caused air streams to rise vigorously over the region for a 12-to-18-hour period.

A fast-moving river of air a few thousand feet above the Atlantic delivered copious moisture into the spinning low. All that rising air had a seemingly endless supply of moisture.

And then there’s the rain band itself. These are typical features on the backside of coastal storms, where low- and mid-level air streams stretch the airflow into a ribbonlike zone of strong temperature contrast. These frontal zones tend to generate narrow, strong zones of uplift, which can remain stationary (or pivot around the backside of the low) for hours on end. The end result is an intense rate of precipitation delivery.

If there were subfreezing air in place and snow falling instead of rain, these kinds of rain bands would become snow bands, which are often the bane of snow forecasting.

On Thursday, the crest of the Blue Ridge got a taste of that snowy action. A rare type of winter storm-warning issuance occurred, as well, for only the mountain peaks. At elevations above 2,000 feet, where the storm was wrapping in enough cold air aloft, the atmosphere was cold enough to create snow. A very wet snow piled up to the tune of eight to 10 inches or so in spots. Wintergreen reported a foot.

While we’ve had nice days in recent weeks, this storm fits into the decidedly wet pattern of late.

Washington has seen wetter-than-normal conditions for 10 of the past 11 months. This storm was the second of this cold season (November to March) to drop about as much precipitation as you can get to fall outside the warm season.

Four Mile Run is currently a rising river in Arlington, VA @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/fyPxk2d0uR — Chris Duncan (@CTDPIX) March 21, 2019

Dulles’s 2.69 inches was the most on record at that location for the whole month of March. The period of record there is about half of Washington’s, going back to the early 1960s, but this is still an impressive accomplishment.

In the city, the 1.96 inches that fell was the eighth-most on record in March, dating to 1871. It’s also the most that has fallen on a single day in March since the 20th in 2003, when 1.95 inches fell.

Even compared with wet days across the entire cold season, Thursday was memorable. The tally is second all time for the cold season at Dulles, behind 2.92 inches on Dec. 12, 1977. Washington’s total was good for 38th-most in that same period, going back to the 1870s.

It’s perhaps fitting that Thursday was Washington’s wettest March day since 2003, as it is also worth pointing out that the District is off to the wettest start to a year since then. With 10.69 inches through the first three weeks of March, the city is nearly two inches above the average through the end of the month.



(Capital Weather Gang)

So, we have to go back 16 years to find more rain tallied this early in the year. Washington was sitting at 12.25 inches at this time in 2003. That year remained very wet throughout and was unseated as the wettest year on record by 2018 in places such as Baltimore and Dulles.

Although the region did just go through the longest dry spell since late fall, the outlook ahead argues for rainy times to continue in the months ahead.