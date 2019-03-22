* Wind advisory until midnight for far north and west suburbs *

7:00 p.m.: Wind advisory north and west

Skies cleared out quick behind the line, but winds have still been cranking. A wind advisory is up until midnight for Loudoun, northwest Montgomery, and counties north and west of those locations. Winds have been gusting around 40 mph at Dulles airport, and gusts to near 50 mph are possible in the wind advisory area this evening.

5:00 p.m.: Great cloud scenes as storms passed; a few trailing showers possible until sunset

Although the main line of storms has passed, there are still some residual scattered showers tracking in from the west. They won’t be as intense as the initial line, but some brief downpours, a strong wind gust or two, and even a bit of small hail can’t be ruled out.

All shower activity should fade by sunset. This will be the last update of the evening. Scroll down for the outlook through the weekend and bundle up tonight... it’s going to be windy and cold!

Here are some nice sky scenes from earlier:

.⁦@capitalweather⁩ March Madness Mammatus taken by my wife in Fairfax a short time ago pic.twitter.com/eGsV27YYs8 — Douglas Hilderbrand (@dcweatherbrand) March 22, 2019

Another look at our camera network... AMAZING mammatus clouds over the D.C. Metro right now! Send me YOUR pics! @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/LQLqTBjFHR — Bill Kelly (@ABC7BillKelly) March 22, 2019

4:40 p.m.: Storms passing southern Maryland

Storms have quickly raced through the immediate area, leaving some damage in their wake, in addition to plenty of small hail and graupel. Storms will clear southern Maryland over the next 30 to 60 minutes. Some wind damage remains possible with them. A gust to 59 mph was recorded at National Airport as they passed.

From La Plata just now. pic.twitter.com/kdetMwg4cl — Josh Owens (@mymdwx) March 22, 2019

4:05 p.m. Widespread reports of small hail, graupel with these storms

So much hail and graupel is falling with this thunderstorm squall line that it looks like snow in parts of the region...

One minute I’m working on a PowerPoint deck, the next minute a snowstorm comes out of nowhere and wallops I-495 in NoVA.



cc @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/PkDqxzj0cE — Esther Lee (@EstherYuHsiLee) March 22, 2019

3:55 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warning extended into immediate Washington area and eastern suburbs

Intense storms are racing southeast at 50 mph, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning through 4:30 p.m. for the immediate area and its eastern suburbs. Wind gusts have already been clocked up to 53 mph at Dulles and 50 mph in both Leesburg and Winchester as this line comes through. In addition to strong winds, hail is also likely with these storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA, Alexandria VA until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Ezfmgp4Lxe — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) March 22, 2019

3:40 p.m.: Graupel and hail reported with storms in Loudoun County

Very cold air aloft is helping hail and graupel form in storms moving through our northwest suburbs. These storms, racing southeast, should hit the Beltway just after 4:00 p.m with heavy rain, gusty winds and some of this hail and graupel.

3:30 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warning for western and northern suburbs

A squall line moving into from the western suburbs may produce some damaging wind gusts as it pushes through Loudoun, western and central Montgomery and northern Fairfax counties. Some gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible. A severe thunderstorm warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect through 4:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Germantown MD, Centreville VA, Rockville MD until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/e7ximJf8zL — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) March 22, 2019

Original post from 3:15 p.m.

It has been a decidedly cool and windy day, but there were still some nicer moments thanks to relatively abundant sunshine. That sunshine has helped trigger some feisty showers that are rolling through the region late this afternoon into the evening. They may contain some small hail or snow grains as they pass, in addition to briefly heavy rain. There could even be some wind damage, especially given saturated soil after yesterday’s massive rainstorm. Once the showers are through the area, plan on nicer conditions slowly taking over this weekend.

Through Tonight: Gusty showers, including some small hail or graupel (snow pellets), remain possible into the evening. There could even be the occasional round of thunder in spots. This activity sweeps east with time and skies trend clear after that. Winds often die off at night, but we don’t see much of that here. Plan on northwesterly breezes around 15 to 25 mph, with some gusts nearing 40 mph possible. Lows are in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Winds are down a notch compared to Friday, and it’s mostly or fully sunny. So, a step up on the whole. Highs are similar to today, or mainly in the low and mid-50s. Winds are out of the northwest around 15 to 20 mph, with some gusts into the 30 mph range.

Sunday: Calmer conditions take over Sunday. It’s another seasonably cold start, but temperatures should head toward and past 60 by afternoon. Clouds are on the increase through the day, although sunshine will dominate during the morning. A few showers are possible by evening as another storm system approaches.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain. Levels are likely to rise again this weekend.

