TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Windier than I’d like, but this is all part of the back and forth of spring.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 53-57.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 27-37.

Tomorrow: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds. Highs: 62-66.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

As long as you don’t mind some wind and cool temperatures today, this weekend is fairly classic early spring from start to finish. Sunshine is the rule through at least midday Sunday, and temperatures in the 50s today head toward the 60s tomorrow. We also managed to get the rain to come before and after the weekend. Never an easy job these days.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine is dominant, which is good news because winds are still feisty. As highs rise to the mid-50s or so, they’ll contend with northwest winds around 20 mph with higher gusts. There will be something of a wind chill factor, so stay out of the shade if you want to be as warm as possible. Sunscreen, though! Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds finally die off after sunset and stay diminished through the night. Under clear skies, it’s a seasonably cold one, with readings in the upper 20s in the chilliest spots north and west to the mid-and-upper 30s in the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): This looks like a winner of a day. Sunshine is most consistent in the morning, with clouds increasing during the second half of the day. Perfect sunshine or not, it’s mild to warm, with temperatures aiming for the mid-60s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken through the evening and some showers may arrive in the period after sunset. Once they do so, it could be off and on through the night. Overnight readings are kept up somewhat by the clouds, numbers settling to the mid-40s and around 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Additional showers are likely into Monday, as a little system rides a cold front passing by. With plenty of cloudiness and precipitation moving through, highs in the near 50 to mid-50s range seem about right. There’s some chance this tries to end as some snow or mixed precipitation, but it’s not likely to amount to anything if so. Confidence: Medium

It’s a chilly one for late March on Tuesday. Temperatures start out near and below freezing for lows. Despite a lot of sun, highs are mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It’s probably rather breezy as well. Confidence: Medium