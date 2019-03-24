

Cherry blossoms blooming in D.C. yesterday. (angela n. via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Pleasant 60s and partial sun are key for some springtime fun.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Pleasantly mild, increasing clouds. Highs: Low-to-mid 60s.

Tonight: A few showers late. Lows: Upper 40s to near 50.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Highs: Low-to-mid 50s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

How about a decently mild weekend day without the wind? That’s exactly what we’ve got today, with increasing high clouds the only blemish on an otherwise pleasant spring day. It doesn’t last, though, as spring showers return tomorrow, before another cooler-than-normal stretch through midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): High pressure moves off the Atlantic coast today, which means a milder flow from the south-southwest. Highs should reach the low-to-mid 60s with decently bright skies, even as high clouds increase later this morning into the afternoon. Overall a rather enjoyable day without yesterday’s pesky wind. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy by evening and they’ll stay that way overnight as low pressure approaches the area. Most of the night should stay dry, but some light and scattered showers could develop during the pre-dawn hours. The clouds helps keep us fairly mild overnight, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): A few light and scattered showers remain possible during the morning, with a better chance of some steadier rain during the afternoon, as low pressure rides along a front draped across the area. Showers, clouds, and a cool breeze from the northeast hold highs to the low-to-mid 50s or so. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A period of steadier rain may linger into the early-to-mid evening, but should exit to our southeast thereafter. A colder wind from the north dries us out late evening and overnight, with clearing skies toward dawn as lows drop to the the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure moves our way for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing another push of cooler air. However, in a minor miracle, we won’t be seeing too much in the way of wind this time! I know, I didn’t believe it either. Both days see plenty of sun, but with highs both only near 50 to the mid-50s. Tuesday night is mostly clear and calm as well, with lows falling to the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium