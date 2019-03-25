TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: A 50-50 day. Before the afternoon showers, it’s mild and pleasant.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds. Shower chances increase midday into the afternoon. Highs: Around 60.

Tonight: Rain, mainly before midnight, turning colder. Lows: 32-37.

Tomorrow: Sunny but quite cool. Highs: 45-50.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ll have some rain this afternoon and evening, but then we enjoy dry weather for much of the rest of the week. Chilly temperatures visit the region Tuesday into Wednesday, but then it’s nice and springlike Thursday through the weekend, with lots of 60s and even 70s on the way.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): Mostly cloudy skies this morning but the bulk of the rain should hold off until afternoon — when the odds of getting wet increase progressively. Highs approach 60 or so, but fall back into the 50s as the rain develops. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain is likely this evening but should taper off toward midnight. About 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rainfall are likely. Then skies start to clear and lows dip into the 30s. A few spots of fog cannot be ruled out. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend . ..

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll have a ton of sunshine, but a cold Arctic high-pressure system to our north feeds chilly air into the region. Highs struggle to hit 50, with winds from the north and northwest around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Quite a cold night, and most locations should fall below freezing. Under clear skies and light winds, lows range from the mid-20s in our colder spots to the low 30s downtown. Confidence: High



Rain falling at 13th and U St. NW on March 21. (Rex Block/Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday through Saturday we see a steady warming trend that puts a big smile on fans of springlike weather. Skies are partly to mostly sunny as highs warm from 50 to 55 on Wednesday to near 60 on Thursday to around 70 Friday and 70 to 75 on Saturday. Low temperatures moderate from 35 to 40 on Wednesday to 45 to 50 on Friday and Saturday. Confidence: Medium-High

We could see some showers Saturday night into Sunday as a cool front slips through the region. But these should be fairly short-lived. It’s possible Sunday turns out drier than not with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s, though this forecast is subject to change. Confidence: Medium