6/10: Sun combats chilly breeze, but cannot fend off tonight’s freeze

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy, cool. Highs: 47-53.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows: 23-31.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 50-55.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A cool air mass pushes spring out of the way today and tomorrow. While abundant sunshine takes a slight edge off the chill, today’s wind and tonight’s subfreezing temperatures offer some winter flashbacks. But then we aim for highs in the 60s Thursday and 70s by Friday and Saturday before showers sneak back into the picture late this weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Skies clear early in the morning, with a mostly sunny day marred by breezy conditions that make highs in the 40s to low 50s feel even cooler at times. Very dry winds from the north blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts at times to 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and freezing conditions almost everywhere as temperatures fall to the low 20s in our outer suburbs to low 30s right in the city. Winds downshift to light from the north and northeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny and slightly warmer, but the calmer winds are the biggest difference compared to today. The latest March sun boosts temperatures into the low to mid-50s for highs. Light and variable winds at 5 mph or less. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and still on the cold side of normal, with lows ranging from 30 to 40. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Near-normal temperatures finally return Thursday, with highs around 60. Sunny skies dominate the morning, with partly sunny conditions by afternoon. Partly cloudy and warmer Thursday night, with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: High

Friday should feel fantastic as highs surge to around 70 under partly sunny skies. Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend kicks off with fairly nice Saturday as highs lift well into the 70s under partly sunny skies. Clouds increase Saturday night with showers possible as lows range in the 50s to maybe even 60. Showers and even thunderstorms arrive on Sunday, but figuring out the timing is still a challenge (recent trends favor the afternoon/evening) with temperatures probably reaching the 60s for highs before a cold front drops them much lower later Sunday night. Confidence: Low-Medium