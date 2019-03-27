

Clear skies over a blossoming Rawllins Park yesterday. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

7/10: Still cooler than most of us would like, especially during the morning. But the bright sun and blue skies sure look nice, and they feel all right, too, with light winds.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, light winds. Highs: Mid-50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We can’t quite shake the late-March chill today, although lighter winds are a welcome change from yesterday. By tomorrow afternoon, we’re noticeably milder just in time for Opening Day. Even warmer weather moves in Friday and Saturday, before a cooler Sunday with a chance of scattered showers and storms.

Today (Wednesday): We’ll continue to feel that lingering late-March chill as we head out this morning, as temperatures rise into and through the 30s. High pressure provides mostly sunny skies, which should boost highs a few degrees warmer than yesterday, into the mid-50s. But the bigger change from yesterday is the light winds, which should make for a more comfortable day overall. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear, and with continued light winds, we’ll see temperatures sink rather nicely once again. Evening readings fall back through the 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Another cool morning is followed by a noticeably warmer afternoon, thanks to a milder breeze from the south as high pressure moves offshore. Highs should reach the low to mid-60s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Nice timing for Opening Day at Nationals Park, although still a bit cool in the shade. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds help keep temperatures from falling too far. Lows range through the 40s to near 50 with just a slight chance of a shower. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

The warming trend picks up momentum Friday with a mild breeze from the southwest. We’re talking highs near or past 70 with partly sunny skies and a passing shower possible, followed by Friday night lows only dropping into the 50s. Spring fever is then in full swing Saturday, with an increased breeze from the southwest launching afternoon highs well into the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A cold front brings the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday, with cooler Sunday highs probably hovering in the 50s to near 60 and a bit of a gusty breeze. Confidence: Medium