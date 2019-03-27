When ice started falling on the typically warm North Florida town of Trenton early this morning, local officials found themselves struggling to respond.

“We weren’t prepared for this,” Matthew Rexroat, the city’s public safety director, told the Gainesville Sun. “You don’t expect in spring in Florida you’d be clearing three to four inches of ice off the roads."

Photos posted on the public safety department’s Facebook page show ice accumulating on the streets, giving the appearance of snow. The city dispatched a fleet of front-end loaders in the early morning to clear the hail.

[We declare winter over. Spring has arrived, unambiguously.]

“Wow hard to believe this is Florida,” one commenter wrote.

“Snow in Trenton? No, it’s a lot of hail,” read the Sun’s headline.

The hail spread around North Florida and even into Georgia, according to Scott Cordero, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Jacksonville told The Washington Post. Other Florida locations with hail reports included Cocoa Beach, where golf-ball-size hail fell from the sky, and smaller hail in the town of Mayo and Dixie County, as well as Sand Hill, Ga.

Cordero said the hail was the result of moisture coming into the air and a low-pressure weather system in the mid to upper levels.

“We had a strong trough of low pressure coming across us,” Cordero said. “Thunderstorms were able to tap into that cold air loft and produce hail.”

The weather pattern, despite the way it looked, is not that unusual this time of the year, Cordero said.

“It’s where we get the cold air coming from the north and moisture coming from the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico,” he said. “It’s the time of year for that to happen.”

The ice in Trenton had melted by the midmorning, the Sun wrote. The roads had been cleared.

Read more:

Barbara Bush says ‘angst’ over Trump caused her heart problems, according to new book

A helicopter landed in a California poppy field during the super bloom, and officials are furious

‘This is not Mexico’: Texas official criticizes county judge for speaking Spanish