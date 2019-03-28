

A scene from Alaska on March 27. (@PV_Anomaly via Twitter)

Alaska, one of America’s fastest-warming states, is locked in another long and alarming stretch of unusually high temperatures.

Parts of the state are on pace to finish March more than 20 degrees above average, which is an extreme deviation from the norm in U.S. weather records.

In recent days, the warmth has reached a pinnacle.

Temperatures in interior parts of Alaska stayed above freezing for multiple nights in a row for the first time so early in the year on record. Readings this weekend are projected to end up 30 degrees to even 50 degrees above normal across northern parts of the state.



Temperatures are forecast to be as much as 40 degrees or more above normal this weekend in Alaska and surrounds. (Weatherbell Models)

This is just the latest round in a longer-term episode of acute and persistent warmth across the state and the Arctic region.

Yet this round is unusual and historic, the likes never observed over such a long stretch at this time of year.

“Deadhorse, AK, is set to finish March about 23 [degrees] above normal for the month,” Brian Brettschneider, an Alaska-based climatologist tweeted Wednesday.

The location on Alaska’s North Slope is vying for the most extreme monthly temperature anomaly ever recorded in the United States during March. “The most above normal March was Circle Hot Springs, AK, in March 1965,” where it was 20.9 degrees above normal, Brettschneider wrote.

In landlocked Fairbanks, the temperature did not fall below 34 degrees either Tuesday or Wednesday. This was the first time during the month of March there have been consecutive above-freezing lows in Fairbanks. Before this stretch, the earliest instance of back-to-back above freezing lows in Fairbanks happened more than two weeks later on April 15-16, 1978.

Unreasonably hot: Here's a sampling (not complete) of March and seasonal all-time record high temps that have been set in the past few days in Alaska and northwest Canada. H/T @Pat_wx for great tweets on the Canadian records. #Arctic #akwx #ntwx #ykwx @Climatologist49 @DaveSnider pic.twitter.com/g1uFLVAzPb — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) March 20, 2019

This warmth is right on the heels of a heat wave that set a number of all-time March warmth records in the region just over a week ago.

During that spell, “Klawock, Alaska topped out at 70 degrees Fahrenheit. That mark[ed] the earliest 70-degree Fahrenheit day ever recorded in Alaska,” wrote Earther’s Brian Kahn.

February was also unusually toasty in the Last Frontier, ranking among the top 10 warmest. The last 12 months rank as the third warmest on record for the state. For the past four- and five-year periods, nothing rivals the warmth of the present.

The heat goes on here in Alaska. All stations across the state were significantly above normal yet again yesterday. No relief is in sight. @AlaskaWx @IARC_Alaska pic.twitter.com/B4fI2aJk6O — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) March 27, 2019

Alaska has seen significant late winter warming over the past 50 years, and February’s warmth fit right into that pattern. But the extreme warmth observed so far this month is more of an anomaly.

“Over the past 40 years there is not much of trend in March temperatures,” Rick Thoman, a climatologist based in Alaska, wrote. While northern Alaska has exhibited substantial warming in the month, much of the rest of the state is mixed.

This month has been exceptionally mild over most of Alaska, but over the past 40 years there is not much of trend in March temperatures. In several recent years, March has been unusually cold, including 2007, 2017 and, in some regions, 2012. #akwx @Climatologist49 @IARC_Alaska pic.twitter.com/xQQi3Agg2t — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) March 27, 2019

Nevertheless this March is behaving like so many other recent months in the 49th state. Since January 2013, it will become the 29th month to rank in the top 10 percent of warmest months since 1925.

And the warm pattern is set to continue.

This weekend, high pressure is scheduled to strengthen its grip on Alaska for a time, so an additional string of records seems likely to fall in the days ahead. Weather models have the most significant warmth again focused on northern Alaska, where readings are projected to range from 30 degrees to 50 degrees above normal.



The forecast for upper-level high pressure this weekend shows the Alaskan area under the most powerful high pressure in the northern hemisphere. (Tomer Burg)

The cause for the current warmth is a stagnant and strong zone of high pressure at high altitudes that has been centered over northwestern Canada and into Alaska. At the same time, persistent low pressure over parts of the Bering Sea has helped draw warmer air in from the south.

By mid-to-late next week, there are some signs this high pressure will begin to weaken and shift.

Given the persistence of weather patterns in the region, which is something that appears to be a symptom of climate change, we may have to believe any change in regime when we see it.

All this warm weather, in addition to a stormy pattern over the Bering Sea, have resulted in multiple episodes of open water over areas that very rarely see it in winter. The lack of sea ice, which reflects sunlight, amplifies warming over the region.

Current #Arctic sea ice extent (orange) is not anywhere close to average...



Compared to previous decades:

• about 700,000 km² less the 2000s mean

• about 1,120,000 km² less the 1990s mean

• about 1,160,000 km² less the 1980s mean pic.twitter.com/R368YXNFpI — Zack Labe (@ZLabe) March 27, 2019

Sea ice along the Alaska coast and the Arctic more broadly remain way below normal. The February values in the Bering Sea were the second-lowest on record, behind 2018. Both were huge departures from prior record lows.

These signals are all consistent with expectations in a warming world. If anything, the northern reaches of Alaska and the Arctic more broadly have warmed even faster than anticipated.