

Sunrise over the Washington Monument on Wednesday. (George Jiang/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Plenty of sun makes everything glow and increasing warmth makes gardens grow.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, dry, light winds. Highs: 60-64

Tonight: Increasing clouds, light breeze. Lows: 43-49

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs: 69-73

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Be sure to mark these next few days down as an honest-to-goodness visit by spring! Showers crash the party Sunday and notably cooler air settles in to start the first week of April. At least we seem to be safe from any immediate jump into summer.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): A cool start to the day still requires a jacket but by afternoon it should be optional. Highs are mainly in the low 60s. Sunny skies dominate the morning, with a gradual increase in high clouds as the afternoon progresses. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight but it remains dry. South winds are very light. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies are mostly cloudy. By afternoon, a few brief, scattered showers are possible but the bulk of the activity is to our north. Despite all this, highs still reach the upper 60s to low 70s. A southwest breeze is barely noticeable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The risk of a light shower remains through the night but, for most areas, do no more than briefly wet the pavement. Lows hold in the upper 40s to low 50s, and winds are nearly calm. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday comes pretty close to perfection, with highs mainly in the low 70s under partly sunny skies. About the only complaint is a brisk south breeze that kicks up by afternoon. Clouds increase overnight but showers should hold off until at least dawn, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A band of vigorous showers is likely to cross the area Sunday morning and may linger into part of the afternoon. Highs are capped early in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cooler and drier air filters in late day and skies clear in the evening. Overnight lows drop to the mid- to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Monday has plenty of sun but the chill is back, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High