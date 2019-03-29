

Sunset in Washington, March 28. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

Warm, cool, warm, cool, rinse, repeat. Our springtime temperature seesaw is set to continue into April while, at the same time, fairly frequent showers keep us damp. On balance, the month should end up on the warmer and wetter side of normal.

April quick look

Temperatures: Temperatures should swing back and forth, but warmth should slightly win out. The normal average temperature is 56.8 degrees.

Precipitation: We expect more rain than average, which is 3.06 inches.

Snow: A trace of snow (meaning some falling from the sky but not accumulating) is normal for April. We got a trace last year, but it’s unlikely this year.

Discussion

Washington water world. We are in the middle of what looks to be a two-year El Niño cycle. Those warmer waters in the central tropical Pacific Ocean fuel an active jet stream that drives moisture through the Southern U.S. and frequently up the East Coast into our backyards. With the current El Niño intensity in the moderate range per NOAA, we expect this wet influence to persist through the spring.

What a wet 15 months it has been! All but three months have run wetter than normal dating back to January 2018:



Monthly precipitation departures (NOAA/NOAA)

When examining weak-to-moderate El Niño Aprils since 1950, we see six of nine featured wetter-than-average conditions.



April departure from normal precipitation during El Niño events since 1950. (NOAA/NOAA)

The temperature forecast is more complicated. The long history back to 1950 favors close to normal temperatures for the Washington area during El Niño events.



April temperature departure from normal during El Niño events since 1950. (NOAA/NOAA)

The active jet stream pattern would favor a lot of back and forth temperatures, but we lean toward the warm side as cloudiness/precipitation should keep low temperatures somewhat elevated (warmer than last year’s cool outcome and cooler than 2017′s super-warm result).

If history is a reasonable guide, we should stay wetter than normal for most months of 2019 and would look for a potential drier or dry spell by next spring or summer (2020) when El Niño exits.