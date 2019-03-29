

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Even with clouds and a shower chance by afternoon, almost all of us should see 70 degrees or higher. A nice way to end the week!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Showers? Windy. Highs: about 70 to mid-70s.

Tonight: Shower chance. Cloudy. Lows: low to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Windy? Highs: mid-70s.

Sunday: Showers, storms possible. Late clearing. Highs: 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

You know it’s March when 70s and 20s are mentioned in the same forecast. Warmth comes with clouds and occasional rain chances in the coming days, but we should clear out late Sunday and enjoy full sunshine by Monday. However, as you may have guessed, fairer weather comes with cooler temperatures!

Today (Friday): Skies may not be fully overcast, but clouds probably dominate over sunshine. A brief light shower is possible by midday —especially into the late afternoon hours. Even without abundant sunshine, we still get warm, with temperatures around 70 to the mid-70s possible! That’s thanks in part to a light southwest breeze. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A light shower chance remains through at least the first half of the night. Still, brief showers are about all we’re expecting. Nothing too heavy. Clouds generally hang tough and this helps keep our regional temperature range a bit smaller. Most of us bottom out in the low to mid-50s. Southwesterly breezes remain light but steady. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Would be an official “Nice Day” and closer to perfection if it weren’t for continued cloud cover. High temperatures get warm, into the mid-70s — perhaps upper 70s if we see more sunshine than currently expected. Southwesterly breezes really kick up, though, by afternoon — maybe gusting near 30 mph? We’ll watch this. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with shower chances by midnight and into the early morning hours. With moderate and persistent southwesterly breezes continuing, we may only bottom out around 60 degrees downtown by sunrise. Outside of the Beltway, temperatures probably drop into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Showers and maybe even some thunder are possible during morning hours, as a cold front moves through. Stay tuned as we get closer. A few (lighter) showers could continue in the afternoon, but generally skies are going to try to clear out then, while northwesterly winds also try ramping up near 25 mph. Temperatures generally are falling through the day, but we could bubble up mid-afternoon back into the mid-50s or so. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Cool, dry air continues to filter in on moderate northwesterly breezes. Temperatures could fall as cool as mid-30s downtown. Perhaps some upper 20s outside of the Beltway. At least we finally have clear skies. Right?! Confidence: Medium

Fairly sunny, but we could see some early spring chill on Monday. A northerly breeze could make upper 40s to low 50s feel a bit cooler. Average for early March, but … at least the cool, desert-dry air should last only one day — a short-lived chill! Confidence: Medium

Clouds and rain chances increase as the day wears on Tuesday. Rain showers may dampen us by afternoon hours. At least we’re a *bit* closer to average high temperatures, with low to mid-50s currently expected. Stay tuned for small changes as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium