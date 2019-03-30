

Cherry blossoms on the National Mall. (C Buoscio/Flickr)

8/10: Warm with at least some sun on a Saturday. I’ll take it!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.

Tonight: Showers late at night. Lows: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, clearing and breezy afternoon. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Some spots could see a temperature swing of more than 40 or 45 degrees in the days ahead. A surge of warmer air is here today out ahead of a cold front. That front moves through early Sunday and it turns truly cold by Sunday night. If you’re willing to wade through the crowds, today may be preferable for a visit to the cherry blossoms.

Today (Saturday): It’s a lot like yesterday except it should end up a little warmer and a little less cloudy. While there’s an outside chance of a late-day shower, any of that would be quick hitting and minor. Temperatures head to the mid-70s and perhaps as warm as 80 should we see enough sun. Winds are out of the south around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds thicken back up as a front approaches. We could see some showers at times, especially after midnight. Lows are mostly in a near 50 to mid-50s range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): A cold front passes during the morning. This is when showers may be most numerous, although it’s also possible we mainly get missed as they redevelop east during the day. Cooler air is filtering in either way, with daytime readings mainly maxing out in a mid-50s to near 60 range. Winds are rather gusty, out of the northwest as high as 20 mph or so in the afternoon which means gusts into the 30+ mph range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies trend fully clear with time. It’ll stay rather windy through the night, with sustained out of the northwest around 15 to 20 mph. Add in lows ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s and it’s feeling quite chilly. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

It’s a clear and cool start to the work week Monday. Winds are still feisty as well, although they’re tending to diminish with time. Highs are mainly in a 50 to 55 degree range, which is a good bit below normal as we move into early April. Confidence: Medium-High

Winds are down and temperatures are up by Tuesday. Temperatures head toward highs around 60 as partly sunny conditions grace the area. Confidence: Medium-High