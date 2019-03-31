TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: It’s not a total loss, with showers exiting early. But cool and windy conditions are an unwelcome change of pace.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: AM showers, cooler and breezy. Temps: Upper 40s to upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Sunny but cool. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Well, it’s nowhere near as nice as it was yesterday. March is ever so fickle, isn’t it? A cold front moving through means three things: some morning showers, much cooler air, and a gusty breeze. Cool conditions stick around to start the work week, before we warm back up into the 60s by midweek and beyond.

Today (Sunday): Scattered showers are likely during the morning hours as a cold front moves through. But rain amounts should be fairly light, with any rain exiting east of the metro area by around 12 or 1 p.m., followed by clearing skies. The good news is today’s highs will be in the mid-60s. The bad news is those highs occurred just after midnight. In the wake of the cold front, daytime temperatures are mainly in the upper 40s to upper 50s, with winds gusting up to 30 mph or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cool temperatures are the main story this evening and overnight. The winds remain rather breezy from the northwest, making lows in the upper 20s to low 30s feel even colder beneath mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure settles overhead, which means diminishing winds as the day goes on. But the cooler air has taken firm control with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s, despite mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds eventually come from the south overnight, and that should keep temperatures from falling off quite so much. It’s still on the cool side, though, with lows in the low-to-mid 30s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium



What a day for the Blossom Kite Festival yesterday in D.C. (Victoria Pickering via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Temperatures rebound a bit on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies as highs head for the mid-50s or so. We can’t rule out a chance of rain Tuesday afternoon or night as low pressure develops off the coast, but the system could also stay far enough away to leave us mostly dry. Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Whatever its impact on us, that storm system should move away during the day on Wednesday, allowing the return of mostly sunny skies. The warming trend continues as well, with highs into the 60s and perhaps a bit of a breeze. Confidence: Medium