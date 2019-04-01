

Cherry blossoms in Washington on March 31. (C JRCook via Flickr)

4/10: Needing a heavy coat when the calendar says April does not merit a high score.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny but blustery. Highs: 45-50.

Tonight: Diminishing winds. Cold. Lows: 24-33.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, slight chance of afternoon rain, still chilly. Highs: 50-55.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We open April and the new workweek with two rather cool days, but then temperatures ascend to normal and above normal levels. A coastal storm Tuesday into Wednesday could graze the region with showers, but the western half of the area, especially, probably stays dry. Most of us are likely to see a rainy day on Friday before what could be a very nice weekend.

Today (Monday): Despite sunshine, it feels more like March 1 than April 1. Highs struggle to hit 50 in District and points south and probably hold in the 40s in our cooler areas. It feels colder with the wind, sustained at 10 to 15, gusting over 20 mph at times. Wind chills hover in the 30s and 40s throughout the day. It’s definitely wise to dress for winter, despite the calendar. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds become light and, under clear skies, temperatures tumble. Lows range from the mid-20s in our colder areas to the low- to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies in the morning but turning cloudier in the afternoon. As a coastal storm begins developing to our southeast, there’s a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain starting the afternoon, the highest chances south and southeast of the Beltway. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with most of the rain to our east over the Delmarva. There’s a 10 to 20 percent chance some patchy rain lingers in our eastern suburbs. Overnight lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Delightful early spring weather Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. After a chilly start to Thursday with lows near 40, highs rebound to near 60 as clouds increase some in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Rain is likely at times Thursday night and Friday. With cold high pressure to our north, temperatures are cool with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend has a chance to end up being quite a nice with partly sunny skies and highs each day 65 to 70. Overnight lows are mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium