EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of light PM rain. Highs: 49-55.

Tonight: Evening light rain chances, some clearing late. Lows: 33-42.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs: 63-68.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re not done with the jackets just yet, as this cool air mass joins forces with a coastal storm to keep us on the cool side again today, with a chance of light rain this afternoon into the evening. A pattern change then arrives tomorrow with sunny and warmer weather frustrated only by an occasionally gusty breeze. Thursday should be our warmest weekday before a cooler Friday with more showers possible, and then the potential for a nice and warm weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Our approaching coastal storm delivers partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid-50s. A period of light rain is then possible during the afternoon into evening. Light breezes around 5-10 mph mainly blow from the southeast. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Light rain or showers may linger into this evening before partially clearing skies overnight. Temperatures drop to the lower 30s in the colder suburbs to the low 40s right in the city. Mostly light winds come from the west and northwest. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine makes a triumphant return as temperatures soar well into the 60s. Windy gusts are the only downsides, as those winds blow from the west at 10-20 mph with some gusts near 25 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds around with lows returning to the cool 40s along with lighter winds. Confidence: High



A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday starts nice with partly to mostly sunny skies, transitioning to partly cloudy by the afternoon as highs reach their highest levels of this work week, in the upper 60s to low 70s range. Thursday night runs cloudy and cool with occasional showers possible. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium

Friday aims for a cloudy and cooler day with periods of rain, as easterly winds keep temperatures stuck in the 50s. Friday night could see some lingering light rain or showers as temperatures hold mostly in the 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

The first weekend of April seems rather reasonably nice at this early vantage point, with skies becoming partly sunny on Saturday and potentially mostly sunny on Sunday, and highs in the low 70s both days. Saturday night should be dry with a few clouds and lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium