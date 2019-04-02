Cool and clammy weather dominated the day. Raindrops have been breaking out this afternoon, and that could be the case into evening as a coastal storm is getting itself together. While we’re on the fringes of this system, we’ll feel effects in the form of precipitation this evening and wind on Wednesday.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Showers and even a period of steadier light rain continue this evening before waning heading into the overnight. This won’t be a lot of rain, but a tenth of an inch is possible in any sustained spots of heavier precipitation. It’s not impossible wet snow mixes in, either, although it shouldn’t amount to anything, if so. Lows end up in range from near-freezing to about 40 degrees. While readings get cold after precipitation is over, it’s not impossible a slick spot or two develops north and west.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a breezy day behind the coastal low moving away to the northeast. Otherwise, pretty decent. Highs are in the mid- and upper 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds are out of the west and northwest around 15 mph, with higher gusts.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.



Trees at the National Arboretum. (Tim Brown/Flickr)

Pollen update: Tree pollen is MODERATE at 16.93 grains/cubic meter, which is below average for early April. Other pollen types are low.

Weather movie madness: AccuWeather is running a game to see which weather-related movie is tops. Will “Twister” win? How about “Groundhog Day”? Go check it out, and make your thoughts count.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.