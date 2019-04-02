D.C.'s cherry blossoms entered peak bloom Monday and should stay in prime condition through at least the weekend before they fall to the ground like snow, according to a National Park Service estimate.

The annual blooming draws photographers from all over the world who stake out the best spots to get the perfect shots. Digital Globe, a company that captures images of the Earth from satellites, also found a good place to shoot the blossoms yesterday — nearly 400 miles above the Earth and 800 miles east of the District. The company’s WorldView-3 satellite turned and looked back toward the coast and snapped what’s known as a ‘high off-nadir’ image.

A high off-nadir satellite image shows Washington on April 1, 2018. (Digital Globe/Maxar Technologies) (DigitalGlobe/Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies)

The image, looking west across the city, is centered on the District and shows Tysons, Va., at the top with the Potomac River slicing from the upper right part of the image to the left.



A high off-nadir satellite image of Washington on April 1.

A tight zoom on the Tidal Basin makes the ring of pink cherry trees pop out.



A high off-nadir satellite image of Washington on April 1.

DigitalGlobe also captured the area Saturday, when warm weather and the National Kite Festival brought thousands to the Mall and Tidal Basin. This shot — captured from directly above the city — shows the traffic and crowds from that day.



A satellite image of Washington shows the Tidal Basin and Kite Festival on March 30. (DigitalGlobe/Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies)

It’s also possible to see crowds in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.