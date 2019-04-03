

Skies are clear over cherry blossoms Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. (Rusty Shuffelton/Flickr)

8/10: Sunshine and mid-60s to near 70 for highs? That’s more like it, even with a cool start and gusty midday breeze keeping us a couple of points from perfection.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy. Highs: mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: Diminishing winds. Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, still mild. Highs: mid- to upper 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After the annoyingly cool start to the week, we’ll string together a couple of much more springlike days today and tomorrow. Shower chances return by Friday when we’re cloudy and briefly cooler before a brighter and warmer weekend.

Today (Wednesday): The defining feature of our weather today is an occasionally gusty midday breeze from the west, courtesy of clockwise flow around high pressure centered to our south. Winds from the west tend to warm us up nicely, as the air sinks down the mountains into our area. So with mostly sunny skies, morning temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s to near 70. Those winds gust from the west near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds diminish this evening as temperatures fall back into the 50s. We’ll look for increasing clouds overnight, with warmer lows than recent nights, ranging through the 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): As high pressure shifts offshore, light winds from the south keep us mild on Thursday, despite mostly cloudy skies. Highs should reach the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly cloudy, and we could see a few light showers with a frontal boundary nearby. Temperatures remain fairly mild, with lows in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A bit of a disorganized disturbance brings the potential for occasional showers Friday into Friday evening. Friday highs are cooler under mostly cloudy skies, in the mid-50s to near 60, with Friday night lows near 50 to the mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend continues to look quite nice, with partly sunny skies and warmer highs heading for near 70 to the mid-70s. It is possible our next system closes in fast enough to bring the chance of a late-day shower on Sunday. Confidence: Medium