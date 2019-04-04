

People explore the blooming cherry blossoms at sunrise next to the Tidal Basin on Tuesday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Clouds infiltrate but winds abate and mild temps are first rate.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, nearly calm winds. Highs: 65-69

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers arrive late. Lows: 46-50

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Highs: 55-59.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today is a fine spring day but the weekend is even finer! There is a price to pay though as showers passes through all day Friday. The weekend will have some clouds but enough sun for 70s so get out and enjoy all the blooms that are bursting forth.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): While high clouds increase in the morning, the sun still shines through. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s. More significant clouds start to move in as the afternoon progresses but minimal shower concerns. Breezes are very light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy conditions keep temperatures up much of the night but a few showers are possible after midnight pushing lows mainly into the upper 40s. Light east winds prevail through the night. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Umbrellas are a must today with showers likely throughout the day. Most are light but frequent and, as a result, most areas could receive up to a half inch. Highs hold in the mid-to-upper 50s with light southeast breezes. At least all the new spring growth will be happy. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers should gradually taper off but clouds hold through the night. Lows only slip to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday may still have a fair amount of clouds to start the day but should at least partially clear and that ought to allow highs to climb to the low-to-mid 70s. Overnight lows range through the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Partly sunny skies Sunday promise another fine spring day, clouds may increase in the afternoon but highs should still reach the lower 70s. Hopefully there will be enough breaks in the clouds to see the new crescent moon in the west after sunset. A few showers are possible overnight with lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday is likely to see scattered showers and plenty of clouds but warm air is steadily pushing into the area and highs still reach the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium