4/10: Somewhat clammy, chilly and breezy with periodic rain. Can’t give it a high grade, despite it being Friday.

Today: Cloudy, breezy. Rainy at times. Highs: low to mid-50s.

Tonight: Showers wane. Patchy fog, drizzle? Lows: upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Slowly drying and clearing. Highs: mid-60s to near 70.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Late shower? Highs: upper 60s to low 70s.

Spring is settling in. For some positive spin, it turns warmer and drier after our damp chill today. Clouds may dominate more than half of the weekend, but at least daytime hours Saturday and Sunday attempt to stay dry.

Today (Friday): We’re socked in with clouds and morning showers, and it could turn into periodic rain batches by midday into the afternoon hours. Umbrellas recommended, although it may be that we don’t pick up a whole lot of rain in most spots. Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-50s may feel a bit more chilly and clammy as cool, moist air rides into the region on moderate easterly breezes. Allergy sufferers, try to enjoy a break from the pollen, at least? Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and drizzle diminish, but a few light, quick spits of rain could still occur until just before sunrise. Clouds try to slowly break, although patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Temperatures may stay relatively steady, but could cool ever so slightly into the upper 40s to low 50s, with light east-northeasterly breezes. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Only an isolated shower chance as clouds, fog and patchy drizzle try to give way to brighter skies by afternoon. Light northerly breezes shouldn’t hold back temperatures much, with mid-60s to near 70 degrees currently appearing within reach. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: We’ve still got some moist air around and a few periodic clouds. This helps buoy temperatures a bit — and in a somewhat familiar range — upper 40s to mid-50s (downtown). Confidence: Medium



Sunday: Clouds may dominate. Rain chances remain very low until about sunset. Somewhat good news for weekend plans outdoors! We should warm a decent amount, into the upper 60s to low 70s. Small temperature shifts possible, as we get closer, depending on how much sunshine we ultimately see. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Off-and-on showers are possible, but nothing too heavy, as it appears now. Southerly breezes should keep us mild overnight and feeling moist (almost muggy, based on our winterized bodies?) with about 60 degrees about as cool as we get downtown. Some mid-50s are possible in the typical cooler spots, well away from the Beltway. Confidence: Low-Medium

Scattered showers may periodically dampen us on Monday and Tuesday. Perhaps some thunderstorms too. Clouds reign but may start to pull away, along with the rain chances, by late Tuesday. Warm and somewhat muggy 70s are likely, but stay tuned for slight tweaks to the forecast, as we get closer. Moderate, steady south-southwesterly breezes help transport this warm, moist air. Confidence: Low-Medium