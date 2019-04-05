

Cherry blossoms in the rain this morning on Capitol Hill. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

What has been described as the best cherry blossom bloom in some time is entering its final days. After great viewing conditions last weekend, peak was announced by the National Park Service on Monday.

For the most part, weather has cooperated this year when it comes to prolonging the bloom. Winds have been relatively tranquil, except for a time around peak while the blossoms were still quite strong.

Despite Friday’s rain bringing down a good deal of blossoms in spots, it’ll remain generally favorable to view the bloom this weekend.

Went out and photographed the cherry blossoms around the tidal basin this morning. pic.twitter.com/faCvOeq68e — Mark Mackoviak (@markmackoviak) April 5, 2019



Cherry blossoms at the Basilica of the National Shrine in Northeast Washington. (Gary House/Flickr) (Gary W House/Flickr)

While clouds and some drizzle, with temperatures in the 40s, will greet anyone headed out early Saturday, it should turn sunnier, and winds will remain light. There could be a few gusts to send the occasional blossom fluttering, but it won’t be a big concern for rapidly knocking the rest off the trees.

Weather should improve in time for the parade, which starts at 10 a.m. and will roll down Constitution Avenue. Temperatures will rise through the 50s toward 60.

Saturday afternoon and evening could be the pick of the weekend to get out for some blossom peeping. Skies will trend clearer as temperatures head well into the 60s, to maybe near 70.



A different view of the Tidal Basin. (C JRCook/Flickr)

As the blossoms near their final days, light winds this weekend will be helpful in allowing them to hold on. Tranquil conditions will continue Sunday, but clouds are likely to turn more numerous with time as highs rise to near or above 70 degrees. A shower is possible by evening.

Warming conditions into next week should help leaves develop rapidly, which signals the end of the bloom. As it does so, the last of the blossoms will fall. Another bout of rain and probably some heftier wind early to mid-next week should mostly finish off this year’s Tidal Basin bloom.

Although this phase of spring in Washington is ending, keep in mind that the cherry blossoms are among the earliest blooming trees and plants in the region. In the days and weeks ahead, numerous other beautiful flowers will show themselves, including redbud trees, dogwoods, kwanzan cherries, tulips and more.

In other words, flower-chasing season is just getting started.